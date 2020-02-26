IRU outlines industry approach on decarbonisation at UN

Upgrade public transport

Public authority investments into collective transport on our roads are fast, cheap and flexible means to help lower emissions from private vehicle use.

One long-distance passenger coach can take 30 cars of the road, reducing emissions by up to 70%. One high-capacity bi-articulated urban bus can transport up to 250 people, reducing emissions by over 95%.

Encourage higher capacity trucks

As for high-capacity buses in cities, high-capacity trucks have significant potential to reduce emissions of goods transported, by up to 40%.

Already running in many countries, their potential to reduce CO2 emissions would be unleashed if global and regional standards were harmonised enabling more widespread use, especially for cross-border transports.

'If we don't get road transport right, we won't achieve the UN's sustainable development goals'

Ease border traffic

Long truck waiting times at borders - sometimes measured in days or even weeks - contribute to unnecessary CO2 emissions. Making more use of international standards that smooth cross border freight movements, such as the TIR Convention and digitalisation of transport documents, will make a difference.

Train and certify drivers

Research shows that training truck, bus and coach drivers to adapt their driving style can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 15%.

The United Nations ITC is an annual week-long series of high level talks that bring representatives of transport ministries from around the globe to Geneva. The meetings continue through this week.