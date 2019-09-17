ISACA : Combines EuroCACS and CSX Conferences for the First Time in ISACA :'s 50th Anniversary Year

Leading experts and educational tracks to prepare IT governance, risk and security professionals for the future of the tech field

Digital transformation and emerging technologies are the focus of ISACA’s combined EuroCACS/Cybersecurity Nexus (CSX) conference in Geneva, Switzerland, from 16-18 October 2019, as ISACA continues celebrating its 50th anniversary year. Sessions focused on DevOps, Agile, cryptocurrency, mobile payments, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other hot topics will bring together business technology professionals who lead information systems audit, risk, governance and security functions at their enterprises.

Keynote speaker Anders Sorman-Nillson, a global futurist and innovation strategist, will open EuroCACS/CSX, and entrepreneur Jon Duschinsky, who was voted the second-most influential communicator in social innovation, will deliver the closing keynote. Also planned is a general-session panel to mark ISACA’s 50th anniversary in 2019 that features industry experts in innovation and a concurrent general session on “The Weaponisation of the IoT.”

Attendees can advance their skills across technical, leadership and other areas of discipline and earn up to 35 continuing professional education (CPE) hours. Spanning three days and seven educational tracks, EuroCACS/CSX offers more than 80 sessions. Attendees can gain knowledge in:

IT audit

Cybersecurity

Emerging technology and techniques

IT governance, compliance and COBIT

Risk management

Data analytics and information management

Leadership development and career management

Session topics include audit and risk management in an age of disruption, incorporating security into business practices, ethics and artificial intelligence, mitigating third-party risk, cyber audit, IoT security, transformational governance, auditing social media, cryptography, and more. In honor of ISACA’s 50th anniversary, a panel discussion featuring leaders from the business technology field will discuss “A Spectrum of Professions: The ISACA Global Community, Past, Present and Future.”

Attendees may also register for additional educational opportunities at pre-conference workshops, which include three two-day workshops (COBIT 2019 Foundation Course, Cybersecurity Audit Certificate Programme, and Accelerated CSX Cybersecurity Practitioner Certification) as well as two one-day workshops (Forensics for Auditors and Seven Critical Factors for Effective Security Program) prior to the conference. Attendees may stay for a post-conference, half-day SheLeadsTech seminar featuring speakers and topics related to elevating women leaders in the technology field.

Additional details, registration and venue information can be found at https://next.isaca.org/conferences/euro-cacs-csx-2019.

