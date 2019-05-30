ISACA : Outlines New Pathways and Training Resources for Cybersecurity Careers

According to new
research, nearly 30 percent of those hiring for a cybersecurity
position say fewer than one-quarter of job applicants are qualified.
To help cybersecurity professionals prepare for a strong career path,
ISACA’s Cybersecurity Nexus (CSX) program has outlined clear paths for
three types of cybersecurity careers:
-
Cybersecurity Specialist
-
Cybersecurity Analyst
-
Penetration and Vulnerability Tester (including jobs such as
application security architect, security analyst III and others)
The CSX
Cybersecurity Career Pathways provide practical training in a
state-of-the art online environment, labs that allow participants to
practice and master skills in a live environment with real-time grading,
skills-affirming credentials that demonstrate proficiency, and
progressive skills building.
The CSX Cybersecurity Specialist pathway provides a training package
that focuses on developing cybersecurity threat-hunting skills.
Participants learn to identify attacks as they occur and hunt potential
threats to stop them before they impact organizational systems. Upon
completion of each lab, detailed feedback is provided on strengths and
weaknesses, so participants know where to focus their efforts to
practice areas of strength and develop areas where they lack experience.
The final objective in this training is to complete a live challenge in
the CSX Cyber Hunt, an advanced, capture-the-flag cybersecurity
challenge that takes place in a real environment where participants put
their skills to the test.
The CSX Cybersecurity Analyst pathway provides a training package to
develop the key skills required to perform in today’s fast-paced
security operations centers. Participants enter a live training lab
environment, with real threats and attacks borne from current
cybersecurity incidents. Included in the pathway are specific focal
points in cybersecurity forensics, threat hunting and other key areas
that prepare candidates for a position in which they will track and hunt
cyber adversaries. Participants will have access to a skills assessment;
a forensics analysis course; beginner, intermediate and advanced labs to
practice skills; and a threat hunting course.
The CSX Penetration and Vulnerability Tester pathway provides a training
package that equips individuals with the targeted skillset required to
technically perform cybersecurity penetration and vulnerability tests
within organizations worldwide. Course content is enhanced by live lab
environments, in which participants are tasked to identify, scan and
exploit real targets, leveraging multiple hacking tools and techniques.
Included in the training package are specific focuses on overall
penetration testing methodologies, vulnerability identification and
exploitation, and multi-hop system exploitations.
“For qualified candidates, there is no question that opportunities in
cybersecurity abound. It is an incredible field that provides both
financial reward and a real sense of purpose,” said Frank Downs,
director of cybersecurity practices at ISACA. “Our goal with these
pathways is to provide people with a clear, affordable and
easy-to-navigate path to a truly rewarding cybersecurity career.”
More information on the CSX Cybersecurity Career Pathways is available here.
Those seeking to establish foundational knowledge before embarking on a
pathway would benefit from the CSX Cybersecurity Fundamentals
Certificate, the Technical Foundations Certificate and the CSX
Cybersecurity Practitioner Certification available here.
About ISACA
Now in its 50th
anniversary year, ISACA® (isaca.org)
is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the
positive potential of technology. Today’s world is powered by
information and technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the
knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers
and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its
460,000 engaged professionals—including its 140,000 members—in
information and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and
innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI®
Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has
a presence in more than 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters
worldwide and offices in both the United States and China.
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISACANews
LinkedIn:
www.linkedin.com/company/isaca
Facebook:
www.facebook.com/ISACAHQ
Instagram:
www.instagram.com/isacanews/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005559/en/