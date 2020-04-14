ISACA :'s North America CACS 2020 Conference Pivots to Virtual Event, Provides Insights for Business IT Professionals Through Real-Time Challenges

ISACA’s North America CACS Conference, taking place 12-14 May 2020 as an online event, will provide education and thought leadership in IT audit, risk, cybersecurity and governance as business IT professionals navigate the transformational roles they play in their organizations. These professionals understand that delivering innovative solutions has become even more important than ever, and many are pivoting to protecting their enterprises during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

North America CACS’ sessions, each one hour in length and providing opportunities to earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits, will be divided into tracks covering:

Data Analytics & Information Management

Emerging Technology & Techniques

IT Audit & Assurance

IT Governance, Compliance & COBIT

Leadership Development & Career Management

IT Risk Management

Security/Cybersecurity

Industry Trends & Insights

Sessions will be posted to the North America CACS website in real-time as if attendees were at an in-person event; many will also feature a live Q&A with speakers. Attendees will have extended access to the sessions and content so that they may view them at their own pace. Session topics include the business applications of technologies like machine learning, AI, and cloud security; use of data analytics to fight fraud; identity and access management; supply chain threats in e-commerce; and third-party risk, among others. Additionally, attendees can learn about future-proofing their careers, avoiding burnout, and developing leadership and soft skills.

“ISACA’s members often have to respond to critical business issues with innovation, creativity and carefully-measured risk, and it is in the same spirit that ISACA is transforming the North America CACS conference into an online event,” said Julia Kanouse, senior vice president of membership at ISACA. “Gathering virtually in this difficult time allows our global network of professionals to tackle the issues that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. We are all undergoing rapid change at an unprecedented pace, and the need for governance, privacy, audit and security have never been greater.”

The conference keynote presentations will also be posted in real-time. Opening keynote speaker Alison Levine, captain for the first American women's Everest expedition team and bestselling author, will share insights in her talk, “Fear is OK, But Complacency Will Kill You.” Amy Webb, quantitative futurist, professor of strategic foresight at the NYU Stern School of Business and bestselling, award-wining author, will close the virtual event with her keynote, “2020 Emerging Tech Trends Report.”

Attendees will also be able to register for additional educational opportunities at post-event workshops:

15 May: “Robotic Process Automation (RPA) & the Auditor”

18-21 May: “Cybersecurity Audit Certificate Program”

19-21 May: “Cloud Computing Security & Audit”

22 May: “Implementing the NIST Cybersecurity Framework Using COBIT 2019”

North America CACS 2020 attendees can earn up to 19 continuing professional education (CPE) hours. More details and registration can be found at www.isaca.org/conferences/north-america-cacs-2020.

