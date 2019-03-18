ISACA : to Host Online Career Fair for Business and IT Professionals and Employers

ISACA’s 2019 State of Cybersecurity Research Report showed 69 percent of respondents say their cybersecurity teams are understaffed and 58 percent have unfilled cybersecurity positions. To help connect employers with candidates in cybersecurity and other IT fields, ISACA will host its bi-annual Online Career Fair on 3 April, from 11 am – 3 pm EDT (UTC -4).

Job-seeking ISACA members can participate at no cost, to browse opportunities, apply for positions, interact with employers, and engage in video interviews. Registered employers, including featured employer Grant Thornton, will have access to information about the candidates and can connect with them directly through the online platform.

Through a partnership with Blair Celli of Catapult Career Coaching, ISACA also will provide professionals with bilingual (English and Spanish) career development support. Celli will have a virtual booth at the Online Career Fair and will be available to connect with jobseekers during the event or afterward. ISACA members can save 10 percent on any professional services utilized following the event.

“ISACA is committed to not only preparing global IT professionals for the workforce through resources, certifications and networking, but also in helping them connect to employment opportunities to advance their careers,” said Rob Clyde, CISM, ISACA Board Chair. “The association takes pride in not only supporting professionals along their career paths, but also in providing organizations with a strong community of talented candidates for their roles and in making strides to reduce the skills gap.”

The Online Career Fair is part of ISACA’s Career Centre, which offers free resources to build and improve careers, such as videos on building personal brands and networking skills, career tips, resume/CV writing, career coaching and social networking profile development.

Registration for the event and employer options for a virtual booth can be found here.

