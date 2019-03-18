Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ISACA : to Host Online Career Fair for Business and IT Professionals and Employers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

ISACA’s 2019 State of Cybersecurity Research Report showed 69 percent of respondents say their cybersecurity teams are understaffed and 58 percent have unfilled cybersecurity positions. To help connect employers with candidates in cybersecurity and other IT fields, ISACA will host its bi-annual Online Career Fair on 3 April, from 11 am – 3 pm EDT (UTC -4).

Job-seeking ISACA members can participate at no cost, to browse opportunities, apply for positions, interact with employers, and engage in video interviews. Registered employers, including featured employer Grant Thornton, will have access to information about the candidates and can connect with them directly through the online platform.

Through a partnership with Blair Celli of Catapult Career Coaching, ISACA also will provide professionals with bilingual (English and Spanish) career development support. Celli will have a virtual booth at the Online Career Fair and will be available to connect with jobseekers during the event or afterward. ISACA members can save 10 percent on any professional services utilized following the event.

“ISACA is committed to not only preparing global IT professionals for the workforce through resources, certifications and networking, but also in helping them connect to employment opportunities to advance their careers,” said Rob Clyde, CISM, ISACA Board Chair. “The association takes pride in not only supporting professionals along their career paths, but also in providing organizations with a strong community of talented candidates for their roles and in making strides to reduce the skills gap.”

The Online Career Fair is part of ISACA’s Career Centre, which offers free resources to build and improve careers, such as videos on building personal brands and networking skills, career tips, resume/CV writing, career coaching and social networking profile development.

Registration for the event and employer options for a virtual booth can be found here.

About ISACA

Now in its 50th anniversary year, ISACA (isaca.org) is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the positive potential of technology. Today’s world is powered by information and technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its 460,000 engaged professionals—including its 140,000 members—in information and cybersecurity, governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide and offices in both the United States and China.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISACANews

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/isaca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ISACAHQ

Instagram: www.instagram.com/isacanews/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:40pHYUNDAI MOTOR : States Investigating Hyundai, Kia Regarding Fires
DJ
06:40pOil Turns Higher as OPEC Agrees to Continue Output Cuts
DJ
06:40pSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
06:40pU S XPRESS ENTERPRISES : .S. Xpress Annonced Top Performing Drivers
PU
06:40pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Market Talk -- Verizon's New Media Chief Gets $12.8 million
DJ
06:40pChildren's Hospital Los Angeles Receives $1.6M Grant to Study Retinoblastoma
BU
06:40pAnatara Lifesciences Ltd PAC Partners Equity Research Report
AW
06:38pKIA MOTORS : U.S. states probing Hyundai, Kia over vehicle fires - Connecticut AG
RE
06:36pPORSCHE : to recall over 50,000 cars in China
AQ
06:35pATLAS ARTERIA : First-Half 2019 Distribution
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
3ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.