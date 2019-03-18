ISACA : to Host Online Career Fair for Business and IT Professionals and Employers

ISACA’s 2019
State of Cybersecurity Research Report showed 69 percent of
respondents say their cybersecurity teams are understaffed and 58
percent have unfilled cybersecurity positions. To help connect employers
with candidates in cybersecurity and other IT fields, ISACA will host
its bi-annual Online
Career Fair on 3 April, from 11 am – 3 pm EDT (UTC -4).
Job-seeking ISACA members can participate at no cost, to browse
opportunities, apply for positions, interact with employers, and engage
in video interviews. Registered employers, including featured employer
Grant Thornton, will have access to information about the candidates and
can connect with them directly through the online platform.
Through a partnership with Blair Celli of Catapult
Career Coaching, ISACA also will provide professionals with
bilingual (English and Spanish) career development support. Celli will
have a virtual booth at the Online Career Fair and will be available to
connect with jobseekers during the event or afterward. ISACA members can
save 10 percent on any professional services utilized following the
event.
“ISACA is committed to not only preparing global IT professionals for
the workforce through resources, certifications and networking, but also
in helping them connect to employment opportunities to advance their
careers,” said Rob Clyde, CISM, ISACA Board Chair. “The association
takes pride in not only supporting professionals along their career
paths, but also in providing organizations with a strong community of
talented candidates for their roles and in making strides to reduce the
skills gap.”
The Online Career Fair is part of ISACA’s
Career Centre, which offers free resources to build and improve
careers, such as videos on building personal brands and networking
skills, career tips, resume/CV writing, career coaching and social
networking profile development.
Registration for the event and employer options for a virtual booth can
be found here.
