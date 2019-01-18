ISAE-SUPAERO : Launches a New MOOC in the Field of Space and Aeronautics

ISAE-SUPAERO, the world leader in aerospace engineering training has
launched a new MOOC for the start of 2019: "DynaMOOC".
“DynaMOOC”: understand and apply the fundamentals of structural
dynamics The basic architecture of aerospace structures is generally
founded on static criteria. The modern approach consists of integrating
the dynamics not to certification but also to the fundamental design and
specification of aerospace structures and light structures. Thus, all
areas which involve structural works are affected: aircraft, vehicles,
naval engineering and civil engineering. In-depth knowledge of the
fundamentals of dynamics offers a new perspective on the classification
and behavior of all mechanical systems.
This MOOC goes back to the basics of solid dynamics applied to
structural analysis. This four-week course is aimed at undergraduate
students in mechanical or physical engineering who would like to
comprehend the transition from statics to dynamics, as well as to
structural engineers, in particular aerospace engineers, and to
scientists and researchers wishing to rediscover the fundamentals of
dynamics.
More information here
DynaMOOC start date: January 28, 2019
N.B.: this MOOC will be taught in English
A second MOOC, dedicated to flight mechanics, will also be launched in
February.
