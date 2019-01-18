Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ISAE-SUPAERO : Launches a New MOOC in the Field of Space and Aeronautics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 03:01am EST

ISAE-SUPAERO, the world leader in aerospace engineering training has launched a new MOOC for the start of 2019: "DynaMOOC".

“DynaMOOC”: understand and apply the fundamentals of structural dynamics The basic architecture of aerospace structures is generally founded on static criteria. The modern approach consists of integrating the dynamics not to certification but also to the fundamental design and specification of aerospace structures and light structures. Thus, all areas which involve structural works are affected: aircraft, vehicles, naval engineering and civil engineering. In-depth knowledge of the fundamentals of dynamics offers a new perspective on the classification and behavior of all mechanical systems.

This MOOC goes back to the basics of solid dynamics applied to structural analysis. This four-week course is aimed at undergraduate students in mechanical or physical engineering who would like to comprehend the transition from statics to dynamics, as well as to structural engineers, in particular aerospace engineers, and to scientists and researchers wishing to rediscover the fundamentals of dynamics.

More information here

DynaMOOC start date: January 28, 2019

N.B.: this MOOC will be taught in English

A second MOOC, dedicated to flight mechanics, will also be launched in February.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:45aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : announces commercial launch of Certus broadband service
AQ
03:45aWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : US DOJ closes review of $11bn Wabtec-GE Transportation merger
AQ
03:45aINDIAN HOTELS : Announces its Second Hotel in Nepal with Vivanta Kathmandu
AQ
03:45aAILERON THERAPEUTICS : Commences Enrollment In A Phase 2a Expansion Cohort For ALRN-6924 In Combination With Pfizer`s IBRANCE (Palbociclib) In Patients With MDM2-Amplified Cancers
AQ
03:45aINNOVENT BIOLOGICS : announces dosing of patient in a Ph1 clinical trial of Anti-CD47 MAb
AQ
03:44aAIRASIA BERHAD : Czech PM and AirAsia in Talk for Possible Direct Flight to Thailand
PU
03:43aCOLUMBUS GOLD : Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
03:43aUNILEVER GHANA : unveils new manufacturing plants in Tema
AQ
03:43aAURCANA : Ouray Silver Mines becomes subsidiary of Canadian corporation
AQ
03:43aKEKRA-1 TO YIELD GAS FLOWS AS BIG AS SUI FIELD : Sarwar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to acquire LinkedIn
4AUDI AG : AUDI : U.S. grand jury indicts four Audi managers in VW emissions probe
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : warns on profit for second time in three months

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.