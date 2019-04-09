ISC West 2019: Openpath Makes Upgrading Office Security Easier Than Ever With Launch Of Elevator Board and Partner Portal

Openpath,
a leader in workplace technology and security, unveils at ISC West 2019
its new Elevator
Board and Partner
Portal to provide channel partners, property managers and tenants
with even more comprehensive and convenient office security systems.
Elevator Board enables Openpath to connect commercial spaces under a
single, streamlined and secure mobile access system. And now, with
Partner Portal, integrators can access best-in-class training and
education online, enabling them to easily implement the best possible
solutions for customers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005554/en/
With the addition of Elevator Board to the Openpath product lineup, a single credential - a smartphone - can be used to access an office's parking garage, building entrance, elevator and office door.
Alex Kazerani, Openpath’s co-founder and CEO, said: “We are excited to
provide our partners with the elevator solution they have been asking
for. By bringing Openpath’s signature convenience and ease of use to the
elevator, we ensure every single interaction tenants have with an
Openpath-equipped building is frictionless, from the parking garage to
their desk. The tandem release of Elevator Board and Partner Portal
highlights our continued dedication to providing system integrators with
both the top-notch technology that their customers want and the
resources they need to easily and efficiently install our solutions.”
The market demand for highly reliable, convenient and secure access
control solutions continues to expand as integrators and customers
seek mobile access solutions that actually work. While many mobile
access systems rely on only Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or LTE,
Openpath’s proprietary Triple Unlock technology utilizes all three
methods, exclusively guaranteeing the system remains online at all times
and providing users with the most reliable, seamless experience every
time they use the Openpath solution.
Tully Zipkin, President at Global Integrated Technologies, Inc. said:
“We recently showed the Openpath system, including its Elevator Board,
to one of our long-term clients. Prior to completing the demonstration
the client noted that Openpath’s offerings were ‘exactly what they’d
been looking for,’ and decided they would purchase the solution.”
Regarding Openpath’s solutions, Mr. Zipkin states, “Over the past 30
years working in the access control industry, I have witnessed the
market evolve and customers’ needs change. The Openpath product provides
exciting features which, in today’s IT-centric environment, are
desirable. In particular, Openpath’s unique ability to handle
smartphone-based credentials, and the Elevator Board’s offerings, are
especially exciting. Having now installed multiple systems, Global’s
technician’s integrators and clients are very impressed with Openpath’s
technical support, training, and overall willingness to assist to ensure
a smooth delivery. The speed and ease with which both Global and our
clients have been able to implement the Openpath solution is impressive.”
Openpath Elevator Board
Elevator Board brings Openpath’s award-winning mobile access technology
to the elevator. With the addition of Elevator Board to the Openpath
product lineup, a single credential - a smartphone - can be used to
access an office’s parking garage, building entrance, elevator and
office door. Elevator Board’s features include:
-
Smaller form factor with and easier installation process resulting in
less downtime
-
Easy wiring with removable connector blocks
-
USB ports for streamlined product updates
-
Touch
access for fast and convenient, hands-free, keyless entry
-
More efficient performance with customizable user permissions and the
ability to place elevators on a schedule
-
Proprietary Triple Unlock Technology
-
Support for up to 16 floors and two Openpath Smart Readers
Partner Portal
Partner Portal is an online learning platform that enables system
integrators to complete technical and sales training, as well as earn,
manage and maintain their Openpath Certified Integrator certifications
virtually and at their own pace. Some of the valuable features system
integrators can access via Partner Portal include:
-
Lead distribution
-
Co-branded digital sales collateral
-
Exclusive online training and certification
-
Resource library
-
Certified Installer Assets
-
Opportunity registration
Openpath will be displaying its new Elevator Board at ISC West April 10
- 12 at the Sands Expo Center, booth #23051. Please reach out to openpath@bigfishpr.com
if you are interested in scheduling a meeting or demonstration. Click
here for images and media assets.
About Openpath
On a mission to improve workplace efficiency and security, Openpath
creates smart, secure access systems for the modern office. The
company’s flagship product, Openpath Access, combines sleek hardware
with an app, enabling employees to enter the office using their
smartphones and making office management easier than ever. With
encryption at every level and powerful user-level permissions, Openpath
Access is both more secure and more dynamic than legacy systems. Founded
in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles’ Silicon Beach and has raised
$27 million to-date from Emergence Capital, Sorenson Ventures, Bonfire
Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital and Fika
Ventures. To learn more, visit www.Openpath.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005554/en/