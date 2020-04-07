April 7, 2020
ISDA is monitoring the status of emergency insolvency legislation in jurisdictions covered by ISDA netting opinions and informal country updates. The monitor is available here and will be updated on a regular basis. Please visit ISDA's COVID-19 page for information on more developments following COVID-19.
Documents (0) for ISDA Legal Opinions and COVID-19
Disclaimer
ISDA – International Swaps and Derivatives Association Inc. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 14:47:10 UTC