ISDA : Publishes Asia Derivatives Survey

Trading volumes in Asia’s derivatives markets are expected to increase,
but achieving certainty on close-out netting is identified as an
important factor in driving further development of local markets,
according to a new survey of derivatives market participants active in
Asia-Pacific, published by ISDA to coincide with the start of the 34th
ISDA Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Hong Kong.
Nearly three quarters of survey respondents expect the proportion of
foreign exchange derivatives trading executed in Asia ex-Japan to
increase over the next three to five years, while 63% predict an
increase in the share of interest rate derivatives traded in the region.
Singapore and Hong Kong are expected to be the most important centers
for derivatives trading in the region, followed by Tokyo, Shanghai and
Sydney. Among the factors determining the location of their trading
activities, market participants point to a sound legal and regulatory
framework, the depth and breadth of market infrastructure, access to
customers and counterparties, and netting certainty.
In fact, achieving certainty on close-out netting is considered
essential to the further development of robust, liquid and efficient
derivatives markets in Asia, with 47% of survey respondents citing this
as very important. More than half pointed to the enforceability of
close-out netting as having the greatest impact on their firm’s
derivatives and risk management activities in Asia.
“Close-out netting is the single most important tool for reducing credit
risk between counterparties. While good progress has been made in parts
of the region, there is still ambiguity over how close-out netting will
be treated in China, India and Indonesia – three of the biggest
economies in the region. As these economies continue to grow and demand
for financing and hedging increases, having strong, liquid and robust
derivatives markets will become even more important,” said Scott
O’Malia, ISDA Chief Executive.
ISDA has worked with authorities across the globe to help draft
legislation on the enforceability of close-out netting. ISDA netting
opinions are currently available in more than 70 countries. Last
October, ISDA published the 2018 update to its Model
Netting Act, which is designed to provide a template than can be
used by jurisdictions considering close-out netting legislation.
“Without close-out netting, firms need to manage their credit risk on a
gross basis, significantly reducing liquidity and credit capacity. We
believe having certainty on the enforceability of close-out netting
encourages more participation from globally active firms, which adds to
liquidity and creates the conditions for local derivatives markets to
prosper,” said Eric Litvack, ISDA Chairman.
Highlights of the survey include:
-
Seventy four percent of respondents expect the percentage of global FX
derivatives trading that takes place on trading desks in Asia ex-Japan
to continue to grow over the next three to five years, while 63%
expect the percentage of interest rate derivatives trading to increase.
-
Seventy four percent of survey participants expect derivatives trading
activity by Asian banks to increase over the next three to five years,
while only 35% expect growth in derivatives trading by US and European
banks in Asia.
-
Singapore was ranked the highest in terms of importance for
derivatives trading in Asia over the next three to five years,
followed by Hong Kong and Tokyo.
-
Achieving certainty on close-out netting enforceability, legal
certainty on the validity and enforceability of local collateral and
the ability to use the ISDA Master Agreement in more local
jurisdictions will have the greatest impact on firms’ derivatives and
risk management activities in Asia.
-
Certainty on close-out netting was also seen as essential to the
further development of robust, liquid and efficient derivatives
markets in Asia. Resolving legal and regulatory uncertainty was ranked
next in importance, followed by cross-border harmonization of rule
sets.
-
Despite the importance of close-out netting, just 11% of survey
participants believe it is very likely that legal certainty on
close-out netting is achievable in China over the next three years,
and 12% think it is very likely in India. Expectations for Indonesia
and Vietnam remain lower at 3% in both countries.
The 34th ISDA AGM takes place in Hong Kong on April 9-11. This year’s
event will focus on derivatives markets in 2020 and beyond, and will
explore how the industry is preparing for benchmark reform, Brexit and
initial margin requirements, as well as the current focus by the
Group-of-20 nations on addressing market fragmentation.
Keynote speakers include Rostin Behnam, Commissioner, US Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank
of Australia, the Honourable James Lau, Acting Financial Secretary of
Hong Kong, Charles Li, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Limited, James Shipton, Chair, Australian Securities and Investments
Commission, and Eddie Yue, Deputy Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority.
