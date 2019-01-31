ISDA : and Linklaters Launch Full Version of ISDA : Create – IM

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) and law
firm Linklaters have today launched the full version of ISDA Create –
IM, a new online solution that automates the process of producing and
agreeing initial margin (IM) documentation and facilitates the creation
of valuable structured legal data.
By using ISDA Create – IM, users can deliver IM documentation to
multiple counterparties simultaneously, and then negotiate and execute
those documents completely online. The platform also enables firms to
digitally capture, process and store the resulting data, which can be
used for commercial, risk management and resource management purposes.
The launch of ISDA Create – IM comes as a large universe of firms is
scheduled to come into scope of initial margin requirements for
non-cleared derivatives in September 2019 and September 2020.
“Meeting the September 2019 and 2020 IM regulatory deadlines will be a
substantial challenge for the industry given the large number of
entities set to fall into scope. Digitizing legal negotiation and data
will assist with this effort, and will open a broad range of efficiency
and analytical opportunities for users,” said Katherine Tew Darras,
ISDA’s General Counsel.
The full rollout of ISDA Create – IM follows the launch of the beta
version in September 2018. Following feedback from buy-side and
sell-side users, a number of new features have been added to the
service, including umbrella agreements and bulk upload functionality.
“Since launching the beta version of ISDA Create – IM, we’ve received
detailed input from the more than 70 firms that have engaged in the
testing process, making this a true industry platform. This broad
industry feedback has been invaluable as we’ve developed the service,
and we will continue to gather input through our user advisory group,”
said Doug Donahue, Partner at Linklaters.
Other ISDA documentation will be added to ISDA Create over time, based
on industry needs, creating an electronic negotiation and execution
ecosystem for ISDA and related documentation. Initial areas of focus
include variation margin documentation and the schedule to the ISDA
Master Agreement.
“ISDA Create – IM is just the first step. ISDA has 30 years of
experience in developing legal standards and documentation. Our strategy
is to deliver electronic documentation in a structured data format, with
a product roadmap that includes the ISDA Master Agreement. ISDA Create
also complements other ISDA initiatives, such as the adoption of the
ISDA Common Domain Model, and use of emerging technologies like
blockchain in the wider derivatives market,” said Ms. Tew Darras.
The solution has been developed by Linklaters Nakhoda, the firm’s
technology and AI unit.
Users of ISDA Create – IM can:
-
Leverage ISDA standard documentation to create custom elections to
manage and distribute relationship terms;
-
Invite counterparts to begin negotiation, with bulk upload features
for simultaneous industry engagement;
-
Utilize interactive dashboards and audit features for workflow
transparency throughout the full lifecycle of the negotiation;
-
Benefit from automatic reconciliation of both standard elections and
bespoke provisions;
-
Add new users and set their role (ie, admin, manager, editor and
approver roles);
-
Ensure adherence to user management processing playbooks through a
robust and flexible approvals process;
-
Benefit from enhanced collaboration, using commenting features that
can be made visible internally or externally;
-
Benefit from a new umbrella agreement functionality and the ability to
bulk upload lists of ‘principals’ and bespoke provisions; and
-
Access structured legal data, and leverage APIs to feed downstream and
external systems and reduce risks of manual errors.
ISDA Create – IM is available to ISDA members and non-members. The
service is free to buy-side firms.
An ISDA
Create roadmap video, as well as a video
on ISDA Create – IM is available on the ISDA website. For more
information, contact isdacreate@isda.org.
About ISDA
Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer
and more efficient. Today, ISDA has more than 900 member institutions
from 69 countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives
market participants, including corporations, investment managers,
government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and
commodities firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to
market participants, members also include key components of the
derivatives market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries,
clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms
and other service providers. Information about ISDA and its activities
is available on the Association’s website: www.isda.org.
ISDA® is a registered trademark of the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association, Inc.
About Linklaters
Linklaters is a leading global law firm, supporting and investing in the
future of our clients wherever they do business. We combine legal
expertise with a collaborative and innovative approach to help clients
navigate constantly evolving markets and regulatory environments,
pursuing opportunities and managing risk worldwide.
Our 5,200 people, of which almost half are lawyers, are located across
30 offices in 20 countries. Our lawyers specialise in industry sectors
as well as practice areas across three divisions, Corporate, Dispute
Resolution and Finance and Projects.
Linklaters Nakhoda is the firm’s internal tech start-up, which brings
together its legal expertise and cutting-edge technologies to build
automation solutions for its clients globally.
