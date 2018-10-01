Log in
ISE Irish Stock Exchange : 201809_Investor Report Notice

10/01/2018 | 10:57am CEST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

01/10/2018

2017 Popolare Bari SME S.r.l.

Via V. Alfieri 1 CONEGLIANO 31015 TV

VAT Registration: 09664710960

( the 'Issuer' )

The details of the Notes are the following:

Classe A1 (ISIN: IT0005247017)

Classe B1 (ISIN: IT0005247025)

Classe B2 (ISIN: IT0005247033)

Classe A1 (ISIN: IT0005324592)

Classe A2 (ISIN: IT0005324600)

Classe M (ISIN: IT0005324634)

Announces that the Investors Report is freely available on www.securitisation-services.com from the date hereof.

Enquiries:

Securitisation Services Team

Phone: +39 0438360926

Fax: +39 0438360962

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext

Disclaimer

ISE - The Irish Stock Exchange plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:56:01 UTC
