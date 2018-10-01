ISE Irish Stock Exchange : 201809_Investor Report Notice

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

01/10/2018

2017 Popolare Bari SME S.r.l.

Via V. Alfieri 1 CONEGLIANO 31015 TV

VAT Registration: 09664710960

( the 'Issuer' )

The details of the Notes are the following:

Classe A1 (ISIN: IT0005247017)

Classe B1 (ISIN: IT0005247025)

Classe B2 (ISIN: IT0005247033)

Classe A1 (ISIN: IT0005324592)

Classe A2 (ISIN: IT0005324600)

Classe M (ISIN: IT0005324634)

Announces that the Investors Report is freely available on www.securitisation-services.com from the date hereof.

Enquiries:

Securitisation Services Team

Phone: +39 0438360926

Fax: +39 0438360962

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext