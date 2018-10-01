ISE Irish Stock Exchange : 201809_Investor Report Notice

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
01/10/2018
2017 Popolare Bari SME S.r.l.
Via V. Alfieri 1 CONEGLIANO 31015 TV
VAT Registration: 09664710960
( the 'Issuer' )
The details of the Notes are the following:
Classe A1 (ISIN: IT0005247017)
Classe B1 (ISIN: IT0005247025)
Classe B2 (ISIN: IT0005247033)
Classe A1 (ISIN: IT0005324592)
Classe A2 (ISIN: IT0005324600)
Classe M (ISIN: IT0005324634)
Announces that the Investors Report is freely available on www.securitisation-services.com from the date hereof.
Enquiries:
Securitisation Services Team
Phone: +39 0438360926
Fax: +39 0438360962
