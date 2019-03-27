ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Bank Muscat Announces Chairman & Dy.Chairman

bank muscat announces Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank.

bank muscat would like to inform that pursuant to the Annual Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25th March 2019, the Board of Directors re-elected Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al Mashani as Chairman, and Mr. Sulaiman bin Mohamed Al Yahyai as Deputy Chairman, of the bank.

Ayman Ambusaidi

Secretary to the Board of Directors

