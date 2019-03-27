Log in
ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Bank Muscat Announces Chairman & Dy.Chairman

03/27/2019 | 06:25am EDT

bank muscat announces Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank.

bank muscat would like to inform that pursuant to the Annual Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25th March 2019, the Board of Directors re-elected Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al Mashani as Chairman, and Mr. Sulaiman bin Mohamed Al Yahyai as Deputy Chairman, of the bank.

Ayman Ambusaidi

Secretary to the Board of Directors

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

Disclaimer

ISE - The Irish Stock Exchange plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 10:24:03 UTC
