ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Contract Win

SCISYS Group PLC

Contract win: SCISYS secures €5m Galileo contract

SCISYS Group PLC ('SCISYS' - AIM: SSY; ESM: SCC), the supplier of bespoke software systems, IT-based solutions and support services to the space, media & broadcast, government, defence and commerce sectors, is pleased to announce that SCISYS Deutschland GmbH has been awarded a contract with GMV in Spain for the continuation and further enhancement of three elements in the Galileo Ground Control Segment (GCS).

The total contract value is for €5m and the contract will commence this month, continuing until December 2020. This contract is awarded under a programme funded by the European Union and the European Space Agency. It is included in existing market guidance.

Galileo is Europe's own global navigation satellite system, providing a highly accurate, guaranteed global positioning service under civilian control. GMV is the prime contractor for the Ground Control System (GCS) to the European Space Agency. This contract win underlines SCISYS Space's position as an expert software supplier to Galileo.

SCISYS' Space division in Germany will progress the evolution and maintenance of three key elements within the GCS under the Full Operational Capability phase. This involves enhanced functions, improved security and cyber resilience capabilities in the next phase of the Galileo programme. GCS elements are fundamental in order to monitor and control the Galileo Satellite Constellation including the related ground functions.

Klaus Heidrich, CEO of SCISYS, said:

'We are once again delighted with this further significant contract win for the Galileo project which follows other recently announced Galileo contract awards. My thanks go out to the SCISYS team responsible for winning this important work.

This further contract win underlies the strong position that SCISYS Space holds in the European Space industry.'

About SCISYS Group:

Employing around 650 staff, SCISYS Group is a leading developer of information and communications technology services, e-business, web and mobile applications, editorial newsroom solutions and advanced technology solutions. The Company operates in a broad spectrum of market sectors, including Media & Broadcast, Space, Government and Defence and Commercial sectors. SCISYS clients are predominantly blue-chip and public-sector organisations. Customers include the Environment Agency, the Ministry of Defence, Airbus Defence & Space, Thales Alenia Space, Arqiva, Vodafone, the European Space Agency, Eumetsat, the BBC, Radio France, RTL, RNLI, Pets at Home, Siemens and the National Trust. The Company's registered office is in Dublin, with UK offices in Chippenham, Bristol, Leicester and Reading and German offices in Bochum, Dortmund, Darmstadt and Munich. More information is available at www.scisys.co.uk.

