ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Dividend - determination of currency amounts

EVRAZ plc (the 'Company')

Interim dividend for 2019 - determination of currency amounts

21 August 2019 - According to the announcement of EVRAZ plc on 8 August 2019, the Company declared an interim dividend for 2019 of US$0.35 per share. The dividend will be paid on 5 September 2019 to shareholders who were on the register on 16 August 2019.

The interim dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars, although certain shareholders have elected to receive their dividend payments in Pounds Sterling and Euros.

The Pound Sterling and Euro amount payable has been determined by reference to the exchange rates of the Central Bank of Europe applicable to the U.S. dollar on 21 August 2019. These rates are as follows:

USD/GBP = 0.8244

USD/Euro = 0.9006

Accordingly, for non-U.S. dollar payments the amount payable per share will be:

Pounds Sterling: GBP 0.2885

Euro Rate: Euro 0.3152

