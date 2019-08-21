Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Dividend - determination of currency amounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 11:33am EDT

EVRAZ plc (the 'Company')

Interim dividend for 2019 - determination of currency amounts

21 August 2019 - According to the announcement of EVRAZ plc on 8 August 2019, the Company declared an interim dividend for 2019 of US$0.35 per share. The dividend will be paid on 5 September 2019 to shareholders who were on the register on 16 August 2019.

The interim dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars, although certain shareholders have elected to receive their dividend payments in Pounds Sterling and Euros.

The Pound Sterling and Euro amount payable has been determined by reference to the exchange rates of the Central Bank of Europe applicable to the U.S. dollar on 21 August 2019. These rates are as follows:

USD/GBP = 0.8244

USD/Euro = 0.9006

Accordingly, for non-U.S. dollar payments the amount payable per share will be:

Pounds Sterling: GBP 0.2885

Euro Rate: Euro 0.3152

***

For further information:

Investor Relations:

London: +44 207 832 8990

Moscow: +7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

Disclaimer

ISE - The Irish Stock Exchange plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 15:32:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08pHRW HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH : Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OLEM-2019-0085 - Human Rights Watch Comment to EPA Regarding Financial Responsibility Requirements under CERCLA Section 108(b)
PU
12:07pTrump -'I am the chosen one' to fix U.S. trade imbalance with China
RE
12:03pRESERVE BANK OF MALAWI : Financial and Economic Review, Vol. 53, Issue 2, 2019
PU
12:02pFederal Deficits to Grow More Than Expected Over Next Decade, CBO Says -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:58aAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Settles a Packers and Stockyards Case Against Coleman Livestock Auction Commission Co., Inc.
PU
11:57aIsrael, South Korea forge free trade deal
RE
11:53aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : DEKRA explores how operational discipline supports excellence
PU
11:49aGermany for First Time Sells 30-Year Bonds Offering Negative Yields -- Update
DJ
11:48aHRW HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH : Who Will Pay to Clean Up US Coal Ash Pollution?
PU
11:46aU.S. markets regulator votes to propose new guidelines on shareholder advisers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
3Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade
4HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests: sources
5EUROSTOXX : Fiat-Renault deal hints lift European shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group