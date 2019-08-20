Log in
ISE Irish Stock Exchange : GEM Notice

08/20/2019 | 02:27am EDT

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Admission Notice

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

LOCATION:

Dublin

DATE:

20th August 2019

MARKET:

Global Exchange Market

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to listing on the Official List and trading on the Global Exchange Market.

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€20,000,000 Class A-2B Senior Secured Fixed Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022420652

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€35,000,000 Class A-1B Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022419308

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€22,000,000 Class A-2A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022419720

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€20,000,000 Class A-2B Senior Secured Fixed Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022420819

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€20,000,000 Class A-2B Senior Secured Fixed Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022420900

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€20,000,000 Class D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rates Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022423086

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€20,000,000 Class A-2B Senior Secured Fixed Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022421114

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€22,000,000 Class A-2A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022420140

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€30,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeabke Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022421544

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€20,000,000 Class A-2B Senior Secured Fixed Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022420579

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€26,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeabke Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022422948

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€35,000,000 Class A-1B Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022419563

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€30,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeabke Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022421205

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€26,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacemnt Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022422781

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€211,000,000 Class A-1A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022418912

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€35,000,000 Class A-1B Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022419217

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€10,000,000 Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rates Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022423243

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€30,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacemnt Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022421031

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€20,000,000 Class D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rates Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022423599

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€211,000,000 Class A-1A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022418672

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€34,700,000 Subordinated Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022423672

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€26,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022423169

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€211,000,000 Class A-1A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022418599

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€22,000,000 Class A-2A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022420496

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€26,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacemnt Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022422435

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€34,700,000 Subordinated Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022423326

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€35,000,000 Class A-1B Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022419647

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€30,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022421460

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€10,000,000 Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rates Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022423755

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€22,000,000 Class A-2A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022419993

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€22,000,000 Class A-2A Senior Secured Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022420066

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€22,000,000 Class A-2A Senior Secured Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022420223

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€35,000,000 Class A-1B Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022419134

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€211,000,000 Class A-1A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022418839

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€211,000,000 Class A-1A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022418755

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€35,000,000 Class A-1B Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022419480

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€30,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022421387

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€30,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022421890

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€211,000,000 Class A-1A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032(144 A) XS2022419050

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€26,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeabke Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022422609

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€20,000,000 Class A-2B Senior Secured Fixed Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022420736

Debt Security

CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€26,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022422864

Debt Security

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved

Disclaimer

ISE - The Irish Stock Exchange plc published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
