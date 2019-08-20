ISE Irish Stock Exchange : GEM Notice

|
CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:
Admission Notice
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
LOCATION:
Dublin
DATE:
20th August 2019
MARKET:
Global Exchange Market
Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to listing on the Official List and trading on the Global Exchange Market.
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€20,000,000 Class A-2B Senior Secured Fixed Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022420652
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€35,000,000 Class A-1B Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022419308
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€22,000,000 Class A-2A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022419720
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€20,000,000 Class A-2B Senior Secured Fixed Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022420819
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€20,000,000 Class A-2B Senior Secured Fixed Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022420900
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€20,000,000 Class D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rates Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022423086
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€20,000,000 Class A-2B Senior Secured Fixed Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022421114
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€22,000,000 Class A-2A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022420140
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€30,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeabke Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022421544
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€20,000,000 Class A-2B Senior Secured Fixed Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022420579
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€26,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeabke Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022422948
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€35,000,000 Class A-1B Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022419563
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€30,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeabke Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022421205
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€26,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacemnt Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022422781
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€211,000,000 Class A-1A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022418912
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€35,000,000 Class A-1B Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022419217
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€10,000,000 Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rates Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022423243
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€30,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacemnt Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022421031
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€20,000,000 Class D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rates Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022423599
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€211,000,000 Class A-1A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022418672
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€34,700,000 Subordinated Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022423672
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€26,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022423169
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€211,000,000 Class A-1A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022418599
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€22,000,000 Class A-2A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022420496
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€26,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacemnt Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022422435
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€34,700,000 Subordinated Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022423326
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€35,000,000 Class A-1B Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022419647
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€30,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022421460
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€10,000,000 Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rates Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022423755
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€22,000,000 Class A-2A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022419993
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€22,000,000 Class A-2A Senior Secured Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022420066
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€22,000,000 Class A-2A Senior Secured Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022420223
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€35,000,000 Class A-1B Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022419134
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€211,000,000 Class A-1A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022418839
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€211,000,000 Class A-1A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022418755
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€35,000,000 Class A-1B Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022419480
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€30,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022421387
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€30,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (144 A) XS2022421890
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€211,000,000 Class A-1A Senior Secured Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes due 2032(144 A) XS2022419050
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€26,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeabke Non-Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022422609
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€20,000,000 Class A-2B Senior Secured Fixed Rate CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022420736
Debt Security
CARLYLE EURO CLO 2019-2 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY
€26,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Removal and Replacement Voting Notes due 2032 (Reg S) XS2022422864
Debt Security
