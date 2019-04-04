ISE Irish Stock Exchange : IPM Investment in Indian Potato Market

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')

4 April 2019

IPM Potato Group ltd invest in the Indian Potato Market

IPM Potato Group Ltd (a subsidiary of Donegal Investment Group plc) have announced a new strategic investment in a seed potato start-up based out of Bangalore, India.

Utkal Tubers (Utkal), established in 2016 with funds from Zephyr Peacock and Capaleph, operate in 7 states across India. Through the newly announced partnership with IPM, Utkal will have access to an extensive portfolio of 12 new IPM potato varieties for both the fresh and processing markets. These varieties have been specially selected after evaluation across a wide range of soil types and climatic conditions.

Utkal has invested significantly in the development of aeroponic facilities to ensure a supply of quality high grade seed at the start of their production chain and in establishing a distribution network in the main potato producing states of the country.

India is one of the largest and fastest developing potato markets in the world, ranked second in terms of overall production behind China. Consumption of potatoes has increased rapidly in India in the last 20 years and production has escalated from 20 million tonnes in 2000 to approximately 45 million tonnes per annum in 2018.

The potato has been rising in importance in the diet of the population. The rapid development of the economy and growth in disposable income has led to a very substantial increase in the consumption of both fresh and processed products in the last decade. India's population is expected to continue to grow and overtake China as the most populated country by 2024. In this scenario, the potato crop will hold a vital role in food security for the country.

