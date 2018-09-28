ISE Irish Stock Exchange : MCS Closes Floating Rate Notes Offering

Press Release - Paris, September 28, 2018

Louvre Bidco SAS Announces Successful Issuance of €120,000,000 of

Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2024

Louvre Bidco SAS, a société par actions simplifiéeorganized under the laws of France indirectly owned by funds advised or managed by BC Partners LLP and/or its affiliates (the 'Issuer'), has successfully issued €120.0 million in aggregate principal amount of temporary senior secured floating rate notes due 2024 (the 'Temporary Notes') (the 'Offering'). The Temporary Notes bear interest at three-month EURIBOR (subject to a 0% floor) plus 537.5 basis points per annum, reset quarterly.

The proceeds from the Offering have been deposited into an escrow account pending satisfaction of the conditions precedent set forth in the securities purchase agreement related to the acquisition (the 'Acquisition') by the Issuer's subsidiary, Promontoria MCS Holding SAS, of the outstanding securities of DSO SAS (the 'Target' and, together with its subsidiaries, 'Target Group'). On the completion date of the Acquisition, the proceeds from the Offering will be released from escrow and will be applied, along with the proceeds from an equity injection and cash on balance sheet, to (a) pay the purchase price for the Acquisition, (b) on-lend to the Target and certain of its subsidiaries, directly and indirectly, amounts that, together with cash on the Target's balance sheet, will be sufficient to repay certain indebtedness thereof and (c) pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Acquisition and the Offering. The remainder of the proceeds will be used to pay the consideration for the acquisition of an Italian debt collection and factoring company by the Target and for general corporate purposes.

Upon satisfaction of the conditions to the release of the escrow, the Temporary Notes will be cancelled and automatically exchanged (the 'Exchange') for an equivalent principal amount of senior secured floating rate notes due 2024 (the 'Additional Notes' and, together with the Temporary Notes, the 'Notes') to be issued under the Issuer's existing indenture dated September 28, 2017 (the 'Existing Indenture') governing its existing €270.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.25% senior secured notes due 2024 (the 'Existing Notes'). The Additional Notes will constitute a single class of debt securities with the Existing Notes for all purposes under the Existing Indenture (including waivers, amendments and offers to purchase) except interest and redemptions. The Additional Notes will trade separately from the Existing Notes, will have different ISIN/Common Code numbers than the Existing Notes and will not be fungible with the Existing Notes. Having received a favorable decision from the relevant anti-trust authorities for the Acquisition, Promontoria MCS Holding SAS intends to close the Acquisition and complete the Exchange on or about October 4, 2018.

