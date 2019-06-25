ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Modern Slavery Transparency Statement for 2018

EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Transparency Statement for 2018

EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) (the 'Company') has published today its Modern Slavery Transparency Statement (the 'Statement') for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Statement is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 and sets out the steps taken by the Company throughout its global business to identify and reduce the risk of modern slavery.

The Report is available on website at the following link: http://www.evraz.com/sustainability/msts/

###

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Irina Bakhturina

Director, Investor Relations

London: +44 207 832 8990

Moscow: +7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

Media Relations:

Maria Starovoyt

Director, External communications

London: +44 207 832 8998

Moscow: +7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com