Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Monthly Report July 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:08am CEST

EURONEXT DUBLIN ANNOUNCEMENT

Metinvest B.V.

Senior Notes due 2021

Unrestricted Notes: ISIN: XS1571247490, Common Code: 157124749

Restricted Notes: ISIN: XS1571247656, Common Code: 157124765

Senior Notes due 2023

Regulation S Notes: ISIN: XS1806400534, Common Code: 180640053

Rule 144A Notes: ISIN: US591555AD93, CUSIP: 591555 AD9

Senior Notes due 2026

Regulation S Notes: ISIN: XS1806400708, Common Code: 180640070

Rule 144A Notes: ISIN: US591555AE76, CUSIP: 591555 AE7

MONTHLY REPORT FOR JULY 2018

4 October 2018 - Metinvest B.V., the parent company of a vertically integrated group of steel and mining companies (jointly referred to as 'Metinvest' or 'the Group'), today published a monthly report for July 2018 that may be viewed at www.metinvestholding.com.

***

For further information, please visit www.metinvestholding.com

Andriy Bondarenko

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 591 03 74 (Switzerland)

Tel: +380 44 251 83 24 (Ukraine)

andriy.bondarenko@metinvestholding.com

Yana Kalmykova

Manager of Investor Relations

Tel: +380 44 251 83 36 (Ukraine)

yana.kalmykova@metinvestholding.com

METINVEST GROUP is a vertically integrated group of steel and mining companies that manages every link of the value chain, from mining and processing iron ore and coal to making and selling semi-finished and finished steel products. It comprises steel and mining production facilities located in Ukraine, Europe and the US, as well as a sales network covering all key global markets. The Group is structured into two operating segments, Metallurgical and Mining, and its strategic vision is to become a leading vertically integrated steel producer in Europe, delivering sustainable growth and profitability resilient to business cycles and providing investors with returns above the industry benchmarks. For the six months ended 30 June 2018, the Group reported revenues of US$6.2 bn and an EBITDA margin of 22%.

METINVEST HOLDING LLC is the management company of Metinvest Group.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

Disclaimer

ISE - The Irish Stock Exchange plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 08:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR ENER : EU energy statistics – latest data now available
PU
10:39aHonda to invest $2.75 billion in GM's self-driving car unit
RE
10:36aIMF warns risks to Japan have increased amid trade tensions
RE
10:32aInjured Liverpool midfielder Keita sent to hospital for tests
RE
10:30aKenya's earnings from tourism to climb 15 pct this year, minister says
RE
10:28aStrong U.S. economy buoys dollar, puts Asian currencies on skids - Reuters poll
RE
10:23aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : Executive Director visits Luxembourg
PU
10:14aHonda to invest $2.75 billion in GM's self-driving car unit
RE
10:08aISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Monthly Report July 2018
PU
10:08aBANK OF FINLAND : BOFIT publishes 2018–2020 forecasts for Russia and China
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Baloxavir Marboxil in People at High Risk of Compl..
3Oil slips as Saudi and Russia quietly agree output rise, U.S. stocks swell
4PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE INC : PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Gloomy
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank team up to develop self-driving car services

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.