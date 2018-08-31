ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Monthly Report for June 2018

EURONEXT DUBLIN ANNOUNCEMENT

Metinvest B.V.

Senior Notes due 2021

Unrestricted Notes: ISIN: XS1571247490, Common Code: 157124749

Restricted Notes: ISIN: XS1571247656, Common Code: 157124765

Senior Notes due 2023

Regulation S Notes: ISIN: XS1806400534, Common Code: 180640053

Rule 144A Notes: ISIN: US591555AD93, CUSIP: 591555 AD9

Senior Notes due 2026

Regulation S Notes: ISIN: XS1806400708, Common Code: 180640070

Rule 144A Notes: ISIN: US591555AE76, CUSIP: 591555 AE7

MONTHLY REPORT FOR JUNE 2018

31August2018 - Metinvest B.V., the parent company of a vertically integrated group of steel and mining companies (jointly referred to as 'Metinvest' or 'the Group'), today published a monthly report for June 2018 that may be viewed at www.metinvestholding.com.

For further information, please visit www.metinvestholding.com

Andriy Bondarenko

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 591 03 74 (Switzerland)

Tel: +380 44 251 83 24 (Ukraine)

andriy.bondarenko@metinvestholding.com

Yana Kalmykova

Manager of Investor Relations

Tel: +380 44 251 83 36 (Ukraine)

yana.kalmykova@metinvestholding.com

METINVEST GROUP is a vertically integrated group of steel and mining companies that manages every link of the value chain, from mining and processing iron ore and coal to making and selling semi-finished and finished steel products. It comprises steel and mining production facilities located in Ukraine, Europe and the US, as well as a sales network covering all key global markets. The Group is structured into two operating segments, Metallurgical and Mining, and its strategic vision is to become a leading vertically integrated steel producer in Europe, delivering sustainable growth and profitability resilient to business cycles and providing investors with returns above the industry benchmarks. For the first quarter ended 31 March 2018, the Group reported revenues of US$3.0 bn and an EBITDA margin of 21%.

METINVEST HOLDING LLC is the management company of Metinvest Group.

