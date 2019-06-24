ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Note Quotation 31 May 2019

NOTE QUOTATION
XS0861606332
XS1089180399
Aviva Investors European Secondary Infrastructure Credit SV S.A. (the 'Issuer')
€425,000,000 and €25,000,000 Secured Revolving Profit Participating Notes due 2039 (the 'PPNs')
In reference to the Agency Agreement dated 25 July 2013, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch as Quotation Agent hereby provides the Note Quotation.
|
Note Quotation Date : 31st May 2019
|
1.0178
Deutsche Bank AG, London
Quotation Agent
