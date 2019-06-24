ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Note Quotation 31 May 2019

NOTE QUOTATION

XS0861606332

XS1089180399

Aviva Investors European Secondary Infrastructure Credit SV S.A. (the 'Issuer')

€425,000,000 and €25,000,000 Secured Revolving Profit Participating Notes due 2039 (the 'PPNs')

In reference to the Agency Agreement dated 25 July 2013, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch as Quotation Agent hereby provides the Note Quotation.

Note Quotation Date : 31st May 2019 1.0178

Deutsche Bank AG, London

Quotation Agent

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin