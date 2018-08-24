ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Notice of GM

Press Release 24 August 2018

PJSC Polyus

Notice of EGM

The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ('Polyus', or the 'Company'), in accordance with the Company's Charter, has resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of PJSC Polyus (the 'EGM') on 28 September 2018.

The EGM will be held by absentee vote.

Voting ballots from the owners of ordinary registered shares are to be received by 28 September 2018. The date of drawing up the list of persons entitled to participate in the EGM (the Record Date) is 4September 2018.

The agenda of the EGM includes two items:

- 'On dividends on shares in PJSC Polyus based on the results for the first six months of 2018', and

- 'Approval of the revised version of the Charter of PJSC Polyus'.

To participate in the EGM, holders of the ordinary shares are welcome to submit their completed ballots to the Company at the following address: 18, build 5B, Stromynka Str., Moscow, 107076, Russian Federation, JSC Independent Registrar Company.

To participate in the EGM, holders of depositary receipts are welcome to complete the proxy cards and timely submit them to the Depositary bank - The Bank of New York Mellon.

The shareholders may review the information (materials) for the EGM on business days starting from 8 September 2018, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (local time), at the address specified above or at the Company's office at 15/1 Tverskoy Blvd., Moscow, Russian Federation, PJSC Polyus. The materials will also be available starting from 8 September 2018 on the Company's website at www.polyus.com.

