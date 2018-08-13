ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Polyus signed a new credit line with Sberbank

Press Release 13 August 2018

PJSC Polyus

Polyus signed a new credit line with Sberbank

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ('Polyus', the 'Company', and together with the Company subsidiaries, the 'Group') signed an agreement to provide a credit line facility with Sberbank in a total amount of RUB 65 billion due in 2024 (the 'New Facility') to refinance existing Sberbank credit line facility due in 2019 (the 'Existing Facility').

In 2014, Polyus utilised the Existing Facility in the amount of RUB 33 billion and subsequently swapped it into US dollars. The Company plans to repay the principal amount and liabilities under cross-currency swaps in the amount of approximately US$ 1 billion in 2019, in line with the current maturity schedule.

The funds under the New Facility will become available for drawdown by maturity of the Existing Facility in April 2019.

Polyus

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top ten gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2017 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, Polyus group ranks second both by attributable gold reserves and gold resources among the world's largest gold mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Sakha Republic (Yakutia).

Enquiries

Investor contact

Victor Drozdov, Director Investor Relations

+7 (495) 641 33 77

drozdovvi@polyus.com

Media contact

Victoria Vasilyeva, Director Public Relations

+7 (495) 641 33 77

vasilevavs@polyus.com

