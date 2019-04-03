ISE Irish Stock Exchange : Proposed placing

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.67 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY 'POLYUS' (THE 'COMPANY') BY POLYUS GOLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

3 April 2019

POLYUS GOLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a majority shareholder of the Company ('PGIL'), announces its intention to sell approximately 4.67 million existing ordinary shares in the form of shares and/or global depositary shares ('GDSs') representing such shares (the 'Placing Securities') in the capital of the Company. The Placing Securities represent approximately 3.5% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Placing.

The Placing Securities are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the 'Placing'), which will be launched immediately following this announcement and may close at any time at short notice.

Goldman Sachs International, Bank GPB International S.A., J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital plc are acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners in connection with the Placing (the 'Managers').

The current ownership interest of PGIL in the Company is approximately 82.4% of the share capital of the Company. The Placing Securities represent approximately 3.5% of the ownership interest in the share capital of the Company. Assuming all offered securities are sold in the Placing, PGIL will have a combined remaining ownership interest in the Company of approximately 78.9%, and the free float will increase to approximately 20.2%.

PGIL have agreed to a 60-day lock-up with respect to further sales of ordinary shares or GDSs of the Company following the completion of the Placing, subject to certain exceptions, including in relation to intra-group transactions, transactions in connection with the Company's existing long-term incentive plans and certain option agreements, as well as stock lending and other arrangements with respect to the guaranteed convertible bonds issued by Polyus Finance plc. Assuming all of the Placing Securities are sold, PGIL will continue to hold approximately 78.9% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The results of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the bookbuild process. The timing for the close of the bookbuild process, pricing and allocations are at the absolute discretion of PGIL and the Managers.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

