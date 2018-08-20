Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ISEC Healthcare : Subscription of Shares in I Medical & Aesthetics PTE. LTD.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

ISEC HEALTHCARE LTD.

Company Registration Number: 201400185H (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN I MEDICAL & AESTHETICS PTE. LTD.

  • 1. INTRODUCTION

    The Board of Directors (the "Board") of ISEC Healthcare Ltd. (the "Company" and collectively with

    its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, JL Medical (Bukit Batok) Pte. Ltd. ("JLMBB"), has on 20 August 2018 completed a subscription of 250,000 ordinary shares ("Subscription") in I Medical & Aesthetics Pte. Ltd. ("I Medical & Aesthetics") and entered into a shareholders agreement ("SHA") with 3 third parties, namely Dr David Loh Kwok Thye ("Dr David"), Dr Lee Wee Chieh ("Dr Lee") and Dr Yang Cindy ("Dr Cindy") (collectively, the "Existing IMA Shareholders") to, inter alia, govern the arrangements relating to the management, operations and affairs of I Medical & Aesthetics and to regulate their rights and obligations as shareholders of I Medical & Aesthetics.

  • 2. I MEDICAL & AESTHETICS

  • 2.1 Business of I Medical & Aesthetics

    I Medical & Aesthetics is a private limited company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Singapore, with its principal business being the provision of general medical services, including the provision of general medical consultations and aesthetics services in Singapore. I Medical & Aesthetics currently operates one clinic, which has been in operation since January 2018.

  • 2.2 Subscription

    As at the date of this announcement, the share capital of I Medical & Aesthetics is S$1,000,000.00, comprising 1,000,000 ordinary shares in I Medical & Aesthetics ("Shares") and each of Dr David, Dr Lee, Dr Cindy and JLMBB holds 250,000 Shares which were subscribed for at an issue price of S$1.00 per Share. Following the completion of the Subscription, I Medical & Aesthetics is an indirect 25% owned associated company of the Company.

    The aggregate amount of investment by the Group in I Medical & Aesthetics of S$250,000 in respect of the Subscription was paid in cash on the completion of the Subscription. The issue price of S$1.00 per Share and the amount of investment in I Medical & Aesthetics were determined on a willing buyer willing seller basis, having regard to inter alia, the projected start-up costs and

working capital requirements of I Medical & Aesthetics. Based on the unaudited management accounts, I Medical & Aesthetics has a net liability value of S$284,369 as at 30 June 2018.

The Subscription was funded from the net proceeds of the initial public offering ("IPO") of the Company. Following the completion of the Subscription, the status on the use of the IPO net proceeds is as follows:

Amount allocated

S$'000

Amount allocated pursuant to reallocation of unutilised listing expenses

S$'000

Amount utilised S$'000

Balance S$'000

Business expansion in the Asia Pacific region (including Malaysia and Singapore)

13,800

300

(12,829)(1)

1,271

General working capital

2,500

-

(2,500)(2)

-

Total

16,300

300

(15,329)

1,271

(1) Utilised for the acquisition of Southern Specialist Eye Centre Sdn. Bhd. ("SSEC") and JLM Companies (comprising JL

Medical (Bukit Batok) Pte. Ltd., JL Medical (Sembawang) Pte. Ltd., JL Medical (Woodlands) Pte. Ltd. and JL Medical (Yew Tee) Pte. Ltd.), joint venture into ISEC Myanmar Co., Ltd. ("ISEC Myanmar") and subscription of shares in I

Medical & Aesthetics:

Acquisition of SSEC S$'000

Acquisition of the JLM Companies

S$'000

Joint venture into ISEC Myanmar

S$'000

Subscription of shares in I Medical & Aesthetics

S$'000

Total S$'000

Cash consideration

5,204

6,971

-

250

12,425

Administrative expenses

122

268

14

-

404

Total

5,326

7,239

14

250

12,829

(2)Utilised for general working capital:

S$'000

Cost of sales

1,028

Administrative expenses

1,378

Selling and distribution expenses

94

Total

2,500

  • 3. DETAILS OF THE EXISTING IMA SHAREHOLDERS

  • 3.1 Dr David

    Dr David is a registered medical practitioner and licensed to provide general medical care services and aesthetics services in Singapore.

  • 3.2 Dr Lee

    Dr Lee is a registered medical practitioner and licensed to provide general medical care services in Singapore. Dr Lee is the brother of Dr Lee Yeng Fen, spouse of Dr Lee Hung Ming, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Company.

  • 3.3 Dr Cindy

    Dr Cindy is a registered medical practitioner and licensed to provide general medical care services and aesthetics services in Singapore.

  • 4. RATIONALE FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION

    The investment in I Medical & Aesthetics offers the Group new business opportunities in the field of general medical consultations and aesthetics services in Singapore. In addition to diversifying the revenue stream, the investment also offers the possibility of synergistic partnerships and cross- selling with the Group's existing business of specialist medical eye care services.

  • 5. FINANCIAL EFFECT

    The Subscription is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2018.

  • 6. INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

    Other than through their interests in the shares of the Company and as set out above, none of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Subscription or I Medical & Aesthetics.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Dr Wong Jun Shyan

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer 20 August 2018

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the

PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGXST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, Director, Head of Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail:sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

Disclaimer

ISEC Healthcare Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 14:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:00aRICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : Announces August 2018 Distribution
AQ
11:00aReddaway Earns 2018 Quest for Quality Awards for Performance Excellence
GL
11:00aLEONI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:57aNetsurion Hosts Webinar on ‘Bracing for the Tidal Wave of Data Privacy Compliance in America’
GL
10:57aNew Penn Earns 2018 Quest for Quality Expedited Motor Carriers Award
GL
10:56aSINOSTAR PEC : Appointment Of General Manager Of A Subsidiary.
PU
10:56aSINOSTAR PEC : Cessation Of Deputy General Manager Of A Subsidiary
PU
10:56aCHINA TELECOM : Renewal of continuing connected transactions
PU
10:56aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Subsidiary Indiana Michigan Power To Redeem Senior Notes
PU
10:55aLinde, Praxair get EU approval for $82 billion deal, await U.S. decision
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
3DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.