ISEC7 : Group Presents at ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit Discussing Emerging Mobile Tactics for Field Operations

BALTIMORE, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit, the enterprise mobility expert ISEC7 Group (ISEC7) will provide industry expertise in secure mobile enterprise solutions designed to meet unique challenges met by Federal organizations. The educational, one-day symposium will examine mobile tools and techniques being used by the Federal Government to provide agencies with greater efficiency, cost savings, and maintain regulatory requirements. ISEC7 will also exhibit at booth #20, highlighting demos of ISEC7 EMM Suite, a cross-platform mobile monitoring and migration tool, and details about ISEC7 App Component Store, for turn-key app development for complex environments.

"ISEC7 is pleased to collaborate with our Federal technology network to share our findings and proven mobile solutions that support critical field operations and improve interoperability. The unique data challenges posed in remote, high-risk locations can be conquered and result in more proactive, positive results," states Michael Brandt, President and CSO, ISEC7 Group.

Security risks continue to rise associated with the increasing number of mobile devices and end points, hybrid infrastructures, as well as, sharing data via smartphones and various mobile devices. For ISEC7, one of the first movers in enterprise mobility, mobile security is the focus for product developments and custom solutions.

