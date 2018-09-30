Log in
ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Canada promotes international science cooperation and friendship at annual meeting of science ministers

09/30/2018 | 10:37pm CEST

Global science leaders meet to discuss citizen science, artificial intelligence and evidence-based policy

September 30, 2018 - Banff, Alberta

Science knows no boundaries. When scientists are encouraged to work across borders, their collaborations lead to the discoveries and innovations that benefit us all and contribute to a cleaner environment, healthier communities, and a stronger economy that will grow the middle class.

This week, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, highlighted Canadian achievements in science on the world stage while hosting the 46th Carnegie Group Meeting of Science Ministers in Banff, Alberta. She was joined by global science leaders from the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Discussions focused on the importance of encouraging the general public to get involved in science, on artificial intelligence and its impact, and on evidence-based policy-making. Minister Duncan led a session on encouraging amateur scientists to contribute to the collection of scientific information and data. She spoke of the many citizen science projects under way in Banff National Park, including projects on tracking wildlife, inventorying plants, reporting weather and monitoring water quality.

Minister Duncan also took the opportunity to showcase our government's historic investment in science-nearly $4 billion for research and the next generation of researchers-as well as her work to address gender equality and diversity in our laboratories and classrooms. She also emphasized how international collaboration is essential for addressing gaps in our Arctic science knowledge.

While in Canada's Rocky Mountains, the Minister also took her international colleagues to the Banff International Research Station for Mathematical Innovation and Discovery, a facility for collaborative research in mathematical sciences. The station, which is the result of a partnership between Canada, the United States and Mexico, hosts over 2,000 researchers from more than 60 countries annually.

Quotes

'We are currently facing many global challenges, from climate change to food and water security. The strong international science cooperation and friendships that we forge through our meetings are essential in solving these challenges.'
- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

Quick facts

  • The Carnegie Group meetings are an informal platform for science ministers to exchange ideas about practices and national policies on science and innovation and to talk about major scientific issues.

  • The first Carnegie Group Meeting of Science Ministers took place in New York City in 1991.

Contacts

Follow @CDNScience on social media for science-related news: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Devleopment Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

Nyree St-Denis
Communications Advisor
Office of the Minister of Science and Sport
343-291-4051
nyree.st-denis@canada.ca

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777
ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Disclaimer

ISED - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 20:36:07 UTC
