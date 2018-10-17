Log in
ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Canada to host landmark G7 conference on Artificial Intelligence

10/17/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

Government leveraging AI to attract world-class talent, create jobs and generate innovative new opportunities for Canadians

October 17, 2018 - Toronto, Ontario

Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents a major economic opportunity for Canadians, and the Government of Canada is making the most of it. Consequently, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced today that he will host the G7 Multistakeholder Conference on Artificial Intelligence on December 6.

The conference is an outcome of the G7 Ministerial Meeting on Preparing for Jobs of the Future that Minister Bains co-hosted in March with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, and it will be one of the last events under Canada's G7 Presidency. It will take place in Montréal during the week of the Neural Information Processing Systems (NIPS) conference, the biggest machine-learning and AI conference in the world.

The Government has demonstrated global leadership to keep Canada at the forefront of AI. This includes:

Earlier this year, Canada and France issued a Statement on Artificial Intelligence that reaffirmed their wish to promote a vision of human-centric artificial intelligence grounded in human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation and economic growth.

The Government will continue to actively engage with Canada's AI industry leaders, civil society and academic experts to develop a shared understanding of the opportunities and challenges that stem from artificial intelligence and to help maximize the economic potential of AI for Canadians.

Quotes

'Artificial Intelligence is a key part of our government's economic growth strategy. It presents new opportunities to generate prosperity for Canadian families through new and innovative high-quality jobs. The G7 conference in December will help us focus on the responsible adoption of AI and explore business opportunities related to AI.'

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Quick facts

  • Canada is home to over 500 AI companies, including major global players like Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Samsung.

  • To help attract AI investment and talent to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered the keynote address at the 2017 AI Forum in China.

Contacts

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

Nilani Logeswaran
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development
343-291-2849
613-668-1794 (cell)

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777
ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

ISED - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 17:22:02 UTC
