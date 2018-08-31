ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Government helping small businesses innovate

$300,000 to help CEMWorks Inc. and mmSense Technologies Inc. develop innovative solutions to a government challenge
August 31, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario
As the single-largest purchaser of Canadian goods and services, the Government of Canada is helping small businesses innovate and bring their innovations to market thanks to Innovative Solutions Canada, a program that invites Canadian small businesses to develop innovative solutions to address government challenges.
The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, today announced a $300,000 investment in CEMWorks Inc., based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and mmSense Technologies Inc., based in Waterloo, Ontario.
Both companies have proposed a way to incorporate frequency-selected engineered surfaces (FSES) technology into the design of connected vehicles. In the future, as cars become more connected to their environment, car design will incorporate more of these engineered surfaces. This technology will help manage radio interference coming from other vehicles and the surrounding area, thus making connected cars safer and more reliable for their users and others who share the road with these vehicles.
With this challenge, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is looking to create a strong Canadian industry with expertise in the design and application of FSES into connected vehicles.
The funding will help the companies with research and development. If they are selected to continue to the next stage, they could receive up to $1 million over two years to refine their prototype.
Twenty federal departments and agencies are looking for solutions to a range of challenges related to, for example, the environment, the military or remote communities.
Innovative Solutions Canada is a key component of the government's Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs.
'As the single-largest purchaser of Canadian goods and services, our government is helping small businesses in Canada grow and innovate. We're doing this by turning to Canadians for their best ideas to solve government challenges. Whether it's about making military armour more resistant to chemicals or improving wireless connectivity in connected vehicles, we're investing in Canadian-made solutions.'
- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development
'Innovative Canadian small businesses are well positioned to help the government find creative solutions to its needs. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we created Innovative Solutions Canada to support the scale-up and growth of Canada's entrepreneurs, resulting in good, middle-class jobs. This is a true win-win for Canadian jobs, creative businesses and government.'
- The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion
Program funding will come from the 20 departments and agencies participating in Innovative Solutions Canada. Each department will set aside funding for this initiative that amounts to one percent of its 2015-16 combined procurement and internal research and development expenditures. Together, the funding from the departments and agencies represents an annual $100-million investment over the course of five years.
Innovative Solutions Canada will encourage submissions from businesses owned and led by women, Indigenous peoples, youth and other traditionally under-represented groups by ensuring those groups are included in the program's outreach plans and activities.
There are hundreds of programs and services that offer everything from funding to expert advice to help businesses innovate, create jobs and grow Canada's economy. Using a simple, story-based user interface, the new Innovation Canada platform can match businesses with the most fitting programs and services in about two minutes.
