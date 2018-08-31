ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Government helping small businesses innovate

$300,000 to help CEMWorks Inc. and mmSense Technologies Inc. develop innovative solutions to a government challenge

August 31, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario

As the single-largest purchaser of Canadian goods and services, the Government of Canada is helping small businesses innovate and bring their innovations to market thanks to Innovative Solutions Canada, a program that invites Canadian small businesses to develop innovative solutions to address government challenges.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, today announced a $300,000 investment in CEMWorks Inc., based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and mmSense Technologies Inc., based in Waterloo, Ontario.

Both companies have proposed a way to incorporate frequency-selected engineered surfaces (FSES) technology into the design of connected vehicles. In the future, as cars become more connected to their environment, car design will incorporate more of these engineered surfaces. This technology will help manage radio interference coming from other vehicles and the surrounding area, thus making connected cars safer and more reliable for their users and others who share the road with these vehicles.

With this challenge, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is looking to create a strong Canadian industry with expertise in the design and application of FSES into connected vehicles.

The funding will help the companies with research and development. If they are selected to continue to the next stage, they could receive up to $1 million over two years to refine their prototype.

Twenty federal departments and agencies are looking for solutions to a range of challenges related to, for example, the environment, the military or remote communities.

Innovative Solutions Canada is a key component of the government's Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs.