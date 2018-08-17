ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Minister Bains to visit Nanaimo, British Columbia

Innovation Minister to meet with innovators and members of the business and academic communities

August 17, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will visit Nanaimo, British Columbia, between August 20 and August 22 to hold discussions with business representatives, entrepreneurs, First Nations members and academic leaders.

During his visit, Minister Bains will participate in a roundtable discussion on digital and data transformation at Innovation Island, an organization that helps entrepreneurs start and grow technology companies. This conversation is part of the Government's ongoing National Digital and Data Consultations.

The Minister will also meet with innovators and entrepreneurs from the Sustainable Opportunity Uniting People (S.O.U.P) community, members of the Snuneymuxw First Nation, representatives of the Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce and members of the business community.

Throughout the trip, Minister Bains will reinforce the Government's commitment to diversity and to advancing the Innovation and Skills Plan -a plan that will make Canada a global centre for innovation and create well-paying jobs across the country.

