ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Minister Bains to visit Nanaimo, British Columbia

08/17/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

Innovation Minister to meet with innovators and members of the business and academic communities

August 17, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will visit Nanaimo, British Columbia, between August 20 and August 22 to hold discussions with business representatives, entrepreneurs, First Nations members and academic leaders.

During his visit, Minister Bains will participate in a roundtable discussion on digital and data transformation at Innovation Island, an organization that helps entrepreneurs start and grow technology companies. This conversation is part of the Government's ongoing National Digital and Data Consultations.

The Minister will also meet with innovators and entrepreneurs from the Sustainable Opportunity Uniting People (S.O.U.P) community, members of the Snuneymuxw First Nation, representatives of the Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce and members of the business community.

Throughout the trip, Minister Bains will reinforce the Government's commitment to diversity and to advancing the Innovation and Skills Plan -a plan that will make Canada a global centre for innovation and create well-paying jobs across the country.

Quotes

'We are making great strides in realizing our ambitious Innovation and Skills Plan. Looking ahead, we are focused on using data strategically to help build a strong and inclusive economy while striking the appropriate balance between supporting innovation, safeguarding privacy and maintaining consumer trust. I look forward to meeting with members of British Columbia's innovation ecosystem and discussing how we can leverage digital innovation to ensure that Canadian firms become the next generation of globally competitive companies.'

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Contacts

Follow the department on Twitter: @ISED_CA

Nilani Logeswaran
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development
343-291-2849
613-668-1794 (cell)

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777
ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Disclaimer

ISED - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 17:45:01 UTC
