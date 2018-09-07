ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Minister Joly marks completion of project to improve business-research partnerships at La Cité

Federal investment of $7.8 million is helping to create jobs, expand research and foster innovation in Ottawa

September 7, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario

Construction of La Cité 's Place La Cité incubators iscompleted. The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, was at La Cité today on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, to mark the occasion.

La Cité received an investment of $7.8 million through the Government of Canada's Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund for its Interdisciplinary Creativity Incubators, a co-creative space where business integrates with post-secondary education. This new space will enable students to integrate a culture of innovation based on collaborative approaches and virtual tools, meeting the evolving needs of the labour market.

Building state-of-the-art facilities, labs and modern learning spaces is essential for skills and innovation. That's why the Government invested $2 billion in 300 projects under the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund to renew university and college campuses across the country. The Fund also supports improved energy efficiency of lab facilities to help reduce their impact on the environment.

As a result of these investments, students, professors and researchers will work in state-of-the-art facilities to advance research and innovation in Canada. They will collaborate in specially designed spaces and work in close proximity with partners to turn discoveries into products or services. In the process, they will train for-and create-the high-value jobs of the future.

The Government of Canada's Innovation and Skills Plan aims to make this country a global centre for innovation-one that creates jobs, drives growth across all industries and improves the lives of all Canadians. Today's event is a prime example of that vision in action.

The Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund is jump-starting a virtual circle of innovation and creating the right conditions for long-term growth that will yield benefits for generations to come.

Minister Joly also highlighted the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting and promoting the country's two official languages and the vitality of official language minority communities. The Government of Canada is implementing the Action Plan for Official Languages that was released in March. This federal investment in official languages-the largest in our country's history-will help communities across the country and ensure that Canada's official languages continue to flourish.