ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Minister Ng acts as official host and champion for 5th annual Startup Canada Day on the Hill

Full-day event celebrates Canada's entrepreneurs

October 18, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario

Startup Canada Day on the Hill is an opportunity to recognize and applaud the contributions of small businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators across Canada.

That is the message the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, delivered in her opening remarks to an audience of over 1,000 entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and industry executives at the5th annual Startup Canada Day on the Hill.

Minister Ng also participated in the event's main stage panel, where she discussed scaling the entrepreneurial economy with panellists Manjit Minhas (co-founder of Minhas Breweries, Distillery and Winery), Vicky Saunders (CEO of SheEo), Aisha Addo (CEO of DriveHER Transportation) and Dr. Alexandra Greenhill (Startup Canada 2018 Woman Entrepreneur of the Year).

Minister Ng also kicked off the event's policy hack-a-thon, welcoming a delegation of over 100 youth entrepreneurs and delivering the challenge 'How can Canada become the leading country in the world in fostering youth entrepreneurship?'

Later in the day, the Minister participated in a roundtable with approximately 20 community leaders and members of Startup Canada's board of directors.

The Government of Canada is proud to work alongside organizations like Startup Canada to help Canadian entrepreneurs start up, scale up and reach new markets.