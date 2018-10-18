Log in
ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Minister Ng acts as official host and champion for 5th annual Startup Canada Day on the Hill

10/18/2018 | 10:08am EDT

Full-day event celebrates Canada's entrepreneurs

October 18, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario

Startup Canada Day on the Hill is an opportunity to recognize and applaud the contributions of small businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators across Canada.

That is the message the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, delivered in her opening remarks to an audience of over 1,000 entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and industry executives at the5th annual Startup Canada Day on the Hill.

Minister Ng also participated in the event's main stage panel, where she discussed scaling the entrepreneurial economy with panellists Manjit Minhas (co-founder of Minhas Breweries, Distillery and Winery), Vicky Saunders (CEO of SheEo), Aisha Addo (CEO of DriveHER Transportation) and Dr. Alexandra Greenhill (Startup Canada 2018 Woman Entrepreneur of the Year).

Minister Ng also kicked off the event's policy hack-a-thon, welcoming a delegation of over 100 youth entrepreneurs and delivering the challenge 'How can Canada become the leading country in the world in fostering youth entrepreneurship?'

Later in the day, the Minister participated in a roundtable with approximately 20 community leaders and members of Startup Canada's board of directors.

The Government of Canada is proud to work alongside organizations like Startup Canada to help Canadian entrepreneurs start up, scale up and reach new markets.

Quotes

'As Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, I am honoured to be the Startup Canada Day on the Hill official host and champion. Canada is a great place to start and grow a business, and events like this highlight the incredible support network available to Canadian entrepreneurs, helping them start up, scale up and access new markets.'

- The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

Quick facts

  • Small businesses account for the vast majority of businesses in Canada-more than 98%. They employ just under 70% of the private sector workforce (8 million Canadians).

  • Our government is lowering the small business tax rate to 9% percent in 2019, putting $7,500 back into Canadian small business owners' pockets annually. This tax rate is the lowest of all G7 countries, lower than in France, Germany and even Japan.

  • To help Canadian businesses find funding, advice and information, the Government launched Innovation Canada, an online one-stop shop for business owners.

  • Small businesses account for almost 18% of Canadian goods exported.

  • The Government is helping small businesses expand into new markets abroad-and reach over 1 billion new customers-by promoting export through the negotiation and implementation of free trade agreements, such as the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Contacts

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook

Mallory Clyne
Director of Communications
Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion
343-291-3553 mallory.clyne@canada.ca

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777
ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Disclaimer

ISED - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 14:07:13 UTC
