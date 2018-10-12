ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Minister Ng announces Women in Technology Venture Fund investment

Three women-led firms get financial boost from BDC program

October 12, 2018 - Fredericton, New Brunswick

In celebration of Small Business Week, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, was in Fredericton today to kick off her cross-Canada tour. During her visit to New Brunswick, she announced that three more women-led companies received investments under BDC Capital's Women in Technology (WIT) Venture Fund.

BDC Capital's WIT Venture Fund invests in companies from seed to scale, in emerging venture funds with female partners and in new models to encourage women to become investors, ultimately expanding the network of investors for female founders and women leaders to seek out as they build new ventures.

The full and equal participation of women in the economy is essential to Canada's competitiveness because when women succeed, everyone succeeds. This is why the Government of Canada announced the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, a $2-billion investment that will improve women's access to capital, advice, best practices, and targeted, gap-closing support. As part of this effort, BDC has increased its lending target for majority-owned women entrepreneurs to $1.4 billion. It also increased the Women in Technology Venture Fund to $200 million making it one of the world's largest venture funds investing only in women-led technology companies.

The three women-led or co-led companies that received funding from BDC Capital's WIT Venture Fund include Eigen Innovations, Beanworks and Kiite.

Fredericton-based Eigen, which hosted the announcement at its facilities, uses artificial intelligence to help manufacturers find factory floor efficiencies. Erin Barrett, Vice President of Business Strategy at Eigen, was in attendance and spoke about how the WIT Venture Fund is helping pave the way for female leaders and founders who want to create new ventures. Beanworks, led by CEO and co-founder Catherine Dahl, is a Vancouver software company that automates accounts payable. Kiite, co-founded by Donna Litt, has built the world's first intelligent sales coach. The company is based in the Waterloo Region tech corridor.

While in Fredericton, Minister Ng also visited Planet Hatch, where she toured the facility and participated in a roundtable on women entrepreneurship. Planet Hatch is home to the Hive Incubator Program, which offers resources, guidance and support services to immigrant entrepreneurs.

The Government of Canada is proud to celebrate Small Business Week 2018. By providing support to small businesses, the government is helping the economy grow and creating middle-class jobs.

