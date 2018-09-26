ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Minister Ng announces funding for angel investment networks during the National Angel Capital Organization Summit

Investment will help Canadian start-ups access important early-stage capital

September 26, 2018 - Toronto, Ontario

Angel investors are critical to the Canadian innovation ecosystem. They provide much needed capital to early-stage start-ups.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, participated in a panel discussion at the National Angel Capital Organization's World Angel Investment Summit, where she spoke about the important role angel investors play in helping Canadian start-ups secure the capital that is essential to their success. The Minister also highlighted the Government of Canada's support for the innovation ecosystem, including angel groups and business accelerators and incubators.

Other members of the panel included Erin Bury, Managing Director, Eighty-Eight; Sandi Gilbert, Chair, National Angel Capital Organization; Abdullah Snowbar, Executive Director, DMZ; and Jess Joss, Chair, World Angel Investment Summit.

Minister Ng, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced up to $1.5 million through FedDev Ontario's Investing in Business Innovation to help grow Ontario's angel networks. Funded organizations include the Windsor Essex Angel Network, the National Angel Capital Organization, the GreenSky President's Club, Angel Investors Ontario, the Spark Angel Network and SOAN-Southeastern Ontario Angel Network.