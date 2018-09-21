ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Minister Ng concludes productive visit to China

Four-city tour included participating in the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions and developing trade and export opportunities for Canadian businesses

September 21, 2018 - Hong Kong, China

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, wrapped up a successful visit to China, including the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), where she represented Canada at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions and focused on developing export opportunities between China and Canada.

The Minister began her trip in Beijing, where she participated in a roundtable with the Canada China Business Council and the Mulan Club to discuss women entrepreneurship.

The Minister then travelled to Tianjin, where she toured the Sino-Canadian Eco-District, a $2.5-billion urban development project showcasing Canadian wood construction and energy-efficient building technologies. The following day, Minister Ng attended the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, where she participated in sessions on gender inclusivity in the workplace and supporting female entrepreneurship.

Minister Ng then travelled to Shenzhen, where she toured the HAX Accelerator, one of the world's largest hardware accelerators and host to a number of Canadian start-ups-about 12 percent of its total. The Minister also held productive discussions with Chinese shipping firms on logistics and shipping goods between Canada and China, and she met with representatives from the CanCham PRD, a group of Canadian business people working in the Pearl River Delta region of China.

The Minister concluded her visit in the Hong Kong SAR, where she met with Nicholas Yang, Secretary for Innovation and Technology of the Hong Kong SAR, to discuss further collaboration on and support for innovation and technology. The Minister also participated in a roundtable with Hong Kong investors, hosted by the Business Development Bank of Canada, on the many investment opportunities Canada offers.

Throughout her tour, Minister Ng held a series of meetings with Canadian start-ups, business owners and investors operating in China and the Hong Kong SAR, including Shenzhen Bay Technology Company, SF Express, Tencent and Horizons Ventures. By strengthening Canada-China business-to-business connections, the Government of Canada is helping Canadian businesses make inroads into an important global market.