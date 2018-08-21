ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Minister Ng meets with small business owners in British Columbia

Meetings outline government supports for small business and export promotion

August 21, 2018 - Vancouver, British Columbia

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) are the backbone of the Canadian economy. They make up more than 99 percent of businesses in Canada and employ over 90 percent of the Canadian private sector workforce. That's why the Government of Canada is committed to making it easier for businesses to start up, scale up and access new markets for export.

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, wrapped up a successful visit to British Columbia, where she met with members of the business community, including many Chinese-Canadian business owners, to hear about the challenges and opportunities they face when doing business.

The Minister began her visit with a tour of the Richmond Night Market. The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and highlights the contributions that Chinese-Canadian entrepreneurs make to the social, cultural and economic fabric of our country.

The following day, the Minister announced $3.5 million in funding to help British Columbia small businesses hire over 2,100 young Canadians through the Canada Summer Jobs program.

On the final day of the tour, Minister Ng met with Small Business BC and participated in a roundtable discussion on helping businesses scale up and export to new markets hosted by the Vancouver Economic Commission.

The Minister's visit was an opportunity to listen to Canadian small business owners and to share government initiatives designed to help small businesses, such as Innovation Canada, Innovative Solutions Canada and funding through Western Economic Diversification Canada.