ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Minister Wilkinson marks completion of project to improve facilities at Royal Roads University

Federal investment of more than $9 million is creating jobs, expanding research and fostering innovation in Victoria

September 7, 2018 - Victoria, British Columbia

Construction of Royal Roads University 's (RRU) Sherman Jen Building iscompleted. The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, was at RRU today on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, to mark the occasion.

RRU received an investment of more than $9 million through the Government of Canada's Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund to renovate and expand the Sherman Jen Building, formerly the Mews heritage building. The new centre will feature modern teaching spaces as well as enhancements to its original architectural and heritage features. It will also house upgraded and expanded science labs supporting research in marine geology, soil toxicity, habitats, migration and climate impacts.

Building state-of-the-art facilities, labs and modern learning spaces is essential for skills and innovation. That's why the Government invested $2 billion in 300 projects under the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund to renew university and college campuses across the country. The Fund also supports improved energy efficiency of lab facilities to help reduce their impact on the environment.

As a result of these investments, students, professors and researchers will work in state-of-the-art facilities to advance research and innovation in Canada. They will collaborate in specially designed spaces and work in close proximity with partners to turn discoveries into products or services. In the process, they will train for-and create-the high-value jobs of the future.

The Government of Canada's Innovation and Skills Plan aims to make this country a global centre for innovation-one that creates jobs, drives growth across all industries and improves the lives of all Canadians. Today's announcement is a prime example of that vision in action.

The Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund is jump-starting a virtuous circle of innovation and creating the right conditions for long-term growth that will yield benefits for generations to come.