ISED Innovation Science and Economic Developmen : Students and researchers at the University of Alberta to share historic Budget 2018 funding for science

Canada's research community to benefit from largest investment in discovery science in Canadian history

October 11, 2018 - Edmonton, Alberta

Science is about discovery. When researchers are given the tools to push the boundaries of knowledge, great things happen. These discoveries lead to the innovations that will grow the economy and help ensure Canada has a workforce capable of taking on the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, announced an investment of more than $39 million to support fundamental research at the University of Alberta. The funding is part of the more than $558 million announced earlier this week by Minister Duncan for institutions across Canada and supports the Government of Canada's plan to attract global talent and promote diversity. The national funding will provide nearly 4,300 researchers and students with the means to pursue world-leading discovery work.

This $558-million investment in research-the largest one this year from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC)-includes $70 million in new funding announced in Budget 2018. With this investment, the Government of Canada is delivering on Budget 2018's historic commitment to science by giving more support to researchers and students.

This year, as part of the $558-million investment, the NSERC Discovery Grants program is providing more than $5 million in additional supplements for early-career researchers, ensuring the next generation of scientists, engineers and researchers will have the tools they need to flourish. At the University of Alberta, this includes funding for the work of Dr. Stephanie Green, whose research team is developing science-based tools for the conservation of marine ecosystems, and for Dr. Matthew Brown, who is part of a team researching the use of artificial intelligence in diagnostic tools for mental illness.

