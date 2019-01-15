ISG : Project Recognized with Best Development Award from 1000 Friends of Iowa – A Partnership with the City of Algona

Green infrastructure strengthens City’s capabilities to manage stormwater

The City of Algona, Iowa was recently awarded a Best Development Award by 1000 Friends of Iowa in the Stormwater Management Category for its Downtown Green Parking Lot Infrastructure Renewal project. Permeable pavers, native plants and trees, combined with water storage, all contribute to water quality improvement strategies for the community through this project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005547/en/

Downtown Algona Green Parking Lot Infrastructure Renewal (Photo: Business Wire)

The green infrastructure project showcases the City’s dedication to improving stormwater management. City Administrator, Curt Wisemen states, “The City of Algona has committed to these types of projects and is trying to lead the way for our community. This project will serve as a great learning tool for the general public to see and understand the need for stormwater treatment and management.”

Designed by ISG’s multi-disciplinary team in Des Moines, Iowa, and led by Landscape Architect, Nathan Gruver, PLA, ASLA, the Downtown Green Parking Lot Infrastructure Renewal project was partly funded through grants from Water Resource Restoration Sponsored Projects through the State Revolving Fund (SRF) and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) Water Quality Initiative Urban Conservation Program. This funding also allowed incorporation of a soil quality restoration, bioretention, and a stormwater wetland at another highly visible location that is currently under construction, and further reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to best management practices. Additional funding through the Water Quality Initiative (WQI) was secured for the project. A project ribbon cutting event will take place in spring 2019.

The Best Development Awards were established in 2001 to showcase development projects and programs in Iowa that best reflect the principles of smart growth, sustainability, and uphold the mission of 1000 Friends of Iowa. The awards recognize the efforts of businesses, developers, cities, organizations, and individuals responsible for work in 12 categories. According to 1000 Friends of Iowa, “The winners of the Best Development Awards are models of responsible development practices that provide benefits to the community, the environment, and the quality of life for future generations. The program is designed to bring attention to cities, companies, non-profit organizations, and individuals who demonstrate how responsible development and planning practices provide benefits to the community, the environment, and the quality of future generations.”

Additional ISG Des Moines metro news includes a recent 45th anniversary celebration, YP Organization of the Year finalist, Consulting Engineer of the Year Award to Project Manager, Nick Frederiksen from the Asphalt Paving Association of Iowa (APAI), as well as Heart of America Group’s unveiling event for the ISG designed development at 601 E Locust in the East Village. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services were also bolstered with a 2018 acquisition of Des Moines-based MEP firm, VGI Designs.

About ISG

ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 45 years, of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 290+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. ISG fosters strong collaboration between all firm disciplines providing clients a diverse knowledge base, high level of creativity, and broad perspective. ISG was named among the 100 fastest growing firms and best places to work for in the United States by Zweig Group, recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine, named to the coveted PSMJ 2017 Circle of Excellence, and earned spots on numerous Top Workplace lists. To learn more about ISG, visit www.is-grp.com.

Additional Project Details

The green infrastructure project incorporates permeable pavers installed in an area of a previously dilapidated impervious parking lot, and now provides underground water storage to accommodate rain events of up to one and a half inches. A series of tree trenches with native plantings installed at the western edge of the parking lot improves nutrient uptake and provides water storage from adjacent parking areas and sidewalks. Tree plantings provide additional stormwater management and shade to decrease the heat-island effect and increase the lifespan of the pavement, while also beautifying the area. Green infrastructure strategies utilize water storage and a treatment train approach to stormwater management which, in combination with other best management practices, can have a significant impact on reducing peak flows and providing water quality improvements for communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005547/en/