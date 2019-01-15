ISG : Project Recognized with Best Development Award from 1000 Friends of Iowa – A Partnership with the City of Algona

The City
of Algona, Iowa was recently awarded a Best Development Award by 1000
Friends of Iowa in the Stormwater Management Category for its
Downtown Green Parking Lot Infrastructure Renewal project. Permeable
pavers, native plants and trees, combined with water storage, all
contribute to water quality improvement strategies for the community
through this project.
The green infrastructure project showcases the City’s dedication to
improving stormwater management. City Administrator, Curt Wisemen
states, “The City of Algona has committed to these types of projects and
is trying to lead the way for our community. This project will serve as
a great learning tool for the general public to see and understand the
need for stormwater treatment and management.”
Designed by ISG’s multi-disciplinary team in Des Moines, Iowa, and led
by Landscape Architect, Nathan
Gruver, PLA, ASLA, the Downtown Green Parking Lot Infrastructure
Renewal project was partly funded through grants from Water Resource
Restoration Sponsored Projects through the State Revolving Fund (SRF)
and the Iowa
Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) Water Quality
Initiative Urban Conservation Program. This funding also allowed
incorporation of a soil quality restoration, bioretention, and a
stormwater wetland at another highly visible location that is currently
under construction, and further reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to
best management practices. Additional funding through the Water Quality
Initiative (WQI) was secured for the project. A project ribbon cutting
event will take place in spring 2019.
The
Best Development Awards were established in 2001 to showcase
development projects and programs in Iowa that best reflect the
principles of smart growth, sustainability, and uphold the mission of
1000 Friends of Iowa. The awards recognize the efforts of businesses,
developers, cities, organizations, and individuals responsible for work
in 12 categories. According to 1000 Friends of Iowa, “The winners of the
Best Development Awards are models of responsible development practices
that provide benefits to the community, the environment, and the quality
of life for future generations. The program is designed to bring
attention to cities, companies, non-profit organizations, and
individuals who demonstrate how responsible development and planning
practices provide benefits to the community, the environment, and the
quality of future generations.”
Additional ISG Des Moines metro news includes a recent 45th
anniversary celebration, YP
Organization of the Year finalist, Consulting
Engineer of the Year Award to Project Manager, Nick
Frederiksen from the Asphalt
Paving Association of Iowa (APAI), as well as Heart
of America Group’s unveiling event for the ISG designed
development at 601 E Locust in the East Village. Mechanical, electrical,
and plumbing (MEP) services were also bolstered with a 2018 acquisition
of Des Moines-based MEP firm, VGI
Designs.
About ISG
ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 45
years, of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders,
and the community. As a full service architecture, engineering,
environmental, and planning firm with 290+ professionals in offices
throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides
exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of
markets nationwide. ISG fosters strong collaboration between all firm
disciplines providing clients a diverse knowledge base, high level of
creativity, and broad perspective. ISG was named among the 100 fastest
growing firms and best places to work for in the United States by Zweig
Group, recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record
(ENR) magazine, named to the coveted PSMJ 2017 Circle of Excellence, and
earned spots on numerous Top Workplace lists. To learn more about ISG,
visit www.is-grp.com.
Additional Project Details
The green infrastructure project incorporates permeable pavers installed
in an area of a previously dilapidated impervious parking lot, and now
provides underground water storage to accommodate rain events of up to
one and a half inches. A series of tree trenches with native plantings
installed at the western edge of the parking lot improves nutrient
uptake and provides water storage from adjacent parking areas and
sidewalks. Tree plantings provide additional stormwater management and
shade to decrease the heat-island effect and increase the lifespan of
the pavement, while also beautifying the area. Green infrastructure
strategies utilize water storage and a treatment train approach to
stormwater management which, in combination with other best management
practices, can have a significant impact on reducing peak flows and
providing water quality improvements for communities.
