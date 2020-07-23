ISG : Strategically Advances Environmental Service Expertise

Firm Strengthens Commitment to Environmental Service Offerings with Addition of Former Governor’s Appointee Julie Blackburn

ISG, a professional design and engineering firm made a strategic advancement to expand its services by welcoming Julie Blackburn as its new Environmental Practice Group Leader, out of the firm’s Bloomington office. Joining 300+ employee-owners including a team of in-house environmental scientists, Julie, the former Governor’s appointee to the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, brings over 25 years of passion for identifying environmental solutions and will guide the firm as it takes the next step in becoming an industry leader in environmental services.

“I am extremely excited to join the ISG team,” states Julie Blackburn. “ISG has an incredible reputation and is well-positioned in the market. I’m thrilled to join such a strong team and expand the footprint of the environmental group to better serve existing and new clients.”

Julie plans to leverage lessons learned from her previous work in the public and private sectors and expand on ISG’s forward-thinking practices to bring even greater value to the firm’s clients. With a focus on water, Julie takes a fresh approach to project delivery as she strives to improve the quality of life throughout the communities that ISG serves. Her impressive portfolio paired with her ambitious leadership style will further expand ISG’s offerings of environmental planning and feasibility, monitoring and testing, permitting, and assessments.

“Julie is extremely well respected in the industry, and brings years of beneficial expertise,” notes Lynn Bruns, ISG CEO. “We are thrilled to have her experience build upon our environmental services across all of our business units and geographies.”

ISG is excited to see Julie’s leadership in action as she expands the firm’s environmental service offerings, evolves the client-centric delivery process, and ensures smart planning to provide sustainability well into the future.

About ISG

