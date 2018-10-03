ISI Expert Joins SoftwareONE to Expand Delivery of Managed Services

SoftwareONE,
a leading global platform, solutions and services organization, today
announced that ISI
Expert, a managed services and infrastructure provider based in
France, will become part of the SoftwareONE team. With ISI Expert,
SoftwareONE bolsters its comprehensive portfolio of services and
solutions to its customers in France with advanced technology solutions
that drive measurable business impact.
Information Technology software and services are rapidly evolving with
the convergence of business and technology. Cloud and hybrid IT and data
analytics offer new opportunities, but these technologies are
intensifying the complexity of Software Portfolio Management (SPM).
SoftwareONE’s offerings empower organizations to bridge the gap between
technology choices, architectural design, and licensing rules to ensure
they are maximizing their software investments.
ISI Expert provides service offerings across cloud, on-premises, and
hybrid environments. The company is a key Microsoft 365 and Azure
partner in France, focusing on transformations, migrations and managed
services. ISI Expert works closely with customers to execute cloud,
virtualization and digital strategies.
“The addition of the ISI Expert services and team enables SoftwareONE to
better serve our customer base in France and globally,” said Didier
Martins, country lead for SoftwareONE France. “ISI Expert has a
reputation for excellence in the implementation of cutting-edge,
scalable, and sustainable infrastructure solutions and we are excited to
be able to offer their services to SoftwareONE’s customers.”
“SoftwareONE has a strong footprint in EMEA, and is growing in France,
particularly around its software asset management solutions,” said
Florent Saussaye, chief executive officer of ISI Expert. “Becoming part
of SoftwareONE is an amazing opportunity for our company and employees.
It allows us to showcase our managed services strengths and better serve
SoftwareONE customers in all areas of business.”
ISI Expert employees will join the SoftwareONE organization in France
effective immediately.
About ISI Expert
ISI Expert, a leader in digital transformation services in France, was
established in 2012. ISI Expert provides managed services in digital
strategy, migrations and transformation to the cloud. In close
collaboration with Microsoft, ISI Expert focuses on two key areas:
infrastructure transformation on the Azure platform and workplace
transformation with Microsoft 365. The ISI Expert team has deep
knowledge in regards to cloud environments to support its customers and
partners with their digital transformation. ISI Expert operates a
customer contact center providing advice, support and guidance to its
customer base across the private and public sectors in France.
About SoftwareONE
SoftwareONE, a leading global platform, solutions and services
organization, is modernizing the way organizations budget and optimize
their global IT spend from on-premises to the cloud. The PyraCloud
platform, applying machine learning, delivers the visibility, insight,
automation and control customers demand to maximize their software
investments. In tandem, our Software Portfolio Management (SPM) and
Software Asset Management (SAM) services provide the methodology and
framework to optimize the underlying IT infrastructure, accelerate cloud
adoption and minimize compliance risk. Privately owned since 1985, with
over 3,000 technology experts located across 80+ countries, SoftwareONE
is one of the fastest growing technology solution providers in the world
with elite partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Adobe, IBM, VMware, Oracle,
Citrix, Symantec, McAfee, and many more. To learn more about
SoftwareONE, visit http://www.softwareone.com and
connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005748/en/