ISM-New York Index Falls in February

03/04/2019 | 10:00am EST

By Kimberly Chin

A closely watched measure of business conditions in the New York metro area fell for the sixth consecutive month in February, according to a report released Monday.

The New York chapter of the Institute for Supply Management said its current business conditions index fell to 61.1 in February, down from 63.4 in the previous month.

A reading greater than 50 indicates a faster pace of activity from the prior month, while a reading less than 50 represents a slower rate of activity.

Employment rose to a seasonally-adjusted 60.7 in February from an eight month low of 53.1 in January. Current revenues rose to a five month high of 76.9 in February, up from 60 in the previous month. Expected revenues fell to 65.4 in February, below the 71.4 recorded in the month prior.

Prices paid by manufacturers fell to 60.7 in February compared with 72.5 in January.

The six-month outlook rose to 71.5 in February, up 13.2 points from January. The six-month outlook is seen as a short-run guide for current business conditions over time.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

