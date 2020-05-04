ISM-New York's Latest Business-Conditions Survey Shows Unprecedented Hit

By Maria Armental

Business conditions in the New York metro area have fallen to record lows, reflecting the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a monthly survey of businesses in the region.

The New York chapter of the Institute for Supply Management said its current business conditions index, a closely watched measure of the New York metro area, dropped to 4.3 in April, from a 12.9 reading in March, which had been the previous lowest reading.

The 50-reading mark separates expansion from contraction.

Meanwhile, sentiment on future conditions fell to a record low of 26.4 in April, down from the 37.9 reported in March.

The six-month outlook is seen as a short-run guide for current business conditions over time.

All indexes fell under the breakeven reading of 50, ISM-New York said.

Employment, a seasonally adjusted index, fell to 29.2, the lowest reading since June 2009.

Prices Paid was the index that moved the least but also crossed into contraction territory with a 48.2 reading in April, from March's breakeven 50 reading.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com