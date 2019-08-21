ISMIE Selects Duck Creek Suite OnDemand to Replace Legacy Systems and Offer Best-in-Class Speed to Market with SaaS

Boston, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company, a specialized provider of medical professional liability insurance, has selected the Duck Creek Suite to replace the company’s core systems, opting for SaaS delivery courtesy of Duck Creek OnDemand. Duck Creek was chosen for the configurability and ease of use inherent in the Duck Creek Platform, as well as the ability to implement the Duck Creek Suite quickly thanks to advantages afforded by Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry.

"Looking to the future, it will be critical for us to be able to differentiate our business with product innovation and diversification,” said Cheryl Koos, COO of ISMIE. “Speed to market – and the ability to make product changes in real time – were key factors in our decision to go with the Duck Creek Suite and Duck Creek OnDemand. We look forward to growing our business with technology solutions that can scale as rapidly as our business strategy necessitates, and to doing so with the proven leader in software for the MPL industry.”

As the medical professional liability insurance market changes – with M+A deals and large hospital groups self-insuring leading to shrinking premiums on traditional MPL policies – product diversification will be a strong differentiator for carriers looking to the future. ISMIE plans to offer entirely new products to the medical community, and needed a technology platform that could not only support its current products but also those on the horizon – all with industry-leading speed to market.

“Today’s MPL carriers need the speed and flexibility of low-code product configuration and the scalability of SaaS,” said Andy Dey, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Duck Creek. “In a rapidly-changing market, the insurers who succeed are the ones that can quickly and easily introduce and modify innovative products, and ISMIE has taken the right step in that direction as they prepare for their future with digital transformation.”

About ISMIE

More than 40 years ago, dedicated health care professionals founded ISMIE to protect their freedom to practice without the fear and constraints of medical liability litigation. Today, ISMIE is a policyholder-owned national carrier, providing superior insurance protection and excellent value to health care professionals across all practice settings. ISMIE has earned a nationwide reputation as an innovator in professional liability coverage - and now it serves a national audience. One thing has never changed - ISMIE’s pledge to present a strategic, vigorous defense for every claim. ISMIE’s reputation for standing by its policyholders provides peace of mind even in the most litigious environments in the country. Learn more at www.ismie.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.



