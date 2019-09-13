Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ISO New England : Elects Slate of Board Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

Former FERC Commissioner Cheryl LaFleur Joins Board; Barney Rush, Vickie VanZandt Re-elected

ISO New England, operator of the region’s bulk power system and wholesale electricity markets, today announced the election of the 2019 Board of Directors slate. The slate includes two incumbents, Barney Rush and Vickie VanZandt, and new Director Cheryl LaFleur. LaFleur was most recently a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) commissioner, and will join the Board on October 1, 2019. She replaces retiring Board member Raymond Hill.

LaFleur served as a FERC commissioner for more than nine years, stepping down from her role there on August 30, 2019. During her time at FERC, which included serving as Chairman and Acting Chairman, her priorities included reliability and grid security, supporting the development and evolution of robust competitive markets, promoting regional transmission planning, and supporting a clean and diverse power supply.

“I am excited to join the board of ISO-NE, and look forward to engaging with my board colleagues and all stakeholders to understand and address the energy challenges and opportunities it faces,” said LaFleur. “New England is my home and where I have spent most of my career, and I welcome the opportunity to be part of an organization that serves electricity consumers across the region.”

“We are pleased that Cheryl has come home and joined the ISO New England Board,” said ISO Board Chair Philip Shapiro. “She not only will bring insights from her long tenure at FERC, but also from her experience at National Grid.”

“Cheryl is a welcome addition to the ISO New England Board,” said Gordon van Welie, president and CEO of ISO New England. “The sum of her career experience will be put to good use as the region’s grid continues its transition to a future with cleaner, more distributed resources.”

Prior to her tenure at FERC, LaFleur served as Executive Vice President and Acting CEO at National Grid USA. Before that, she held other executive positions at National Grid USA, and its predecessor, New England Electric System, included chief operating officer, president of the New England distribution companies, and general counsel. She holds a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School and a bachelor of arts degree from Princeton University.

Rush has been a Board member since 2013. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Azure Power Global, a NYSE-listed company, and Senior Representative for Fieldstone, a regional investment bank focused on raising capital for infrastructure in emerging markets. Previously, he was an Operating Partner at Denham Capital Management, CEO of H2Gen Innovations, Inc., and Group Chief Executive Officer, Europe, for Mirant Corporation. He is the mayor of the Town of Chevy Chase, Maryland.

VanZandt joined the ISO New England Board in 2011. She manages VanZandt Electric Transmission Consulting, Inc., based in Washington State, and is also the Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s Program Manager for the Western Interconnection Synchrophasor Program. In 2009, she retired from Bonneville Power Administration after 35 years of service, retiring as Senior Vice President of Transmission Services. She is a senior member of the IEEE.

Hill is leaving the ISO Board after serving since 2010. During his tenure, he served as chair of the ISO New England’s Board Markets Committee. He is a senior lecturer at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. Before joining the Emory faculty, Hill was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Mirant Corporation and its predecessor company, Southern Energy International. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Lehman Brothers, where he was responsible for the investment banking practice in Asia outside of Japan.

“Both Gordon and I want to thank Ray for his outstanding years of service,” said Shapiro. “New England’s wholesale market structure has evolved to become one of the most sophisticated in the industry during Ray’s leadership of our Markets Committee, and we will miss his valuable insights and guidance.”

ISO New England’s new Board members are selected through a nominating process involving representatives from the ISO’s Board of Directors, the New England Power Pool (NEPOOL), and the New England Conference of Public Utilities Commissioners.

ISO New England Board members are subject to the company’s code of conduct, which includes a non-affiliation provision designed to maintain the independence of the company from participants in New England’s wholesale markets and their affiliates.

To learn more about ISO New England’s governance structure, as well as its Board of Directors, please visit the ISO New England website.

About ISO New England
Created in 1997, ISO New England is the independent, not-for-profit corporation responsible for the reliable operation of New England's electric power generation and transmission system, overseeing and ensuring the fair administration of the region's wholesale electricity markets, and managing comprehensive regional electric power planning.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46pRYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pBROADCOM INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pVANECK : Announces Changes to VanEck : Vectors® ETF Product Line
BU
04:46pExelon Corp. Transfer Listing to Nasdaq Market
DJ
04:46pPG&E : Correction to PG&E Strikes $11 Billion Settlement with Insurers
DJ
04:45pBroadcom and Apple slip while PG&E and Tyson Foods advance
AQ
04:45pEVI INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:45pJapan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04:44pMURPHY USA INC. : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:44pPARK CITY GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Oil dips as demand concerns counter U.S.-China trade hopes
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
5SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group