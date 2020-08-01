ISO certification lands Uganda tech companies onto global stage

Patrick Kagenda Atwooki, Managing Director of, was a physics and double math student in the 1980s in Kampala when he decided to switch to computer programming. In 2006 he formed Data Care, a data management and software development company. Ten years later he was on his way to getting an internationally-recognised Quality Management Systems (QMS) accreditation.

Data Care now has both QMS and a coveted ISO Certification in Information Management Security System, a process that took the company a year to achieve and that places it on a par with any international player.

'It was an interesting journey. We learned to document our systems, integrate confidentiality and integrity. Now we have teams come from the U.S. and they want to partner with us. As soon as they see the ISO certificate, they know they can trust us. It puts on us on a different level,' said Mr. Kagenda.

Certification is not an easy path. It costs money and resources. Through NTF's IV Uganda Project, ITC has been subsidising the SMEs through a cost sharing agreement. But it also requires planning, will and discipline, and consultant experts to lead the way.

Recasting an entire way of business

'It involves everyone from the receptionist to the top management, the director,' explained B. B. Sinha, Uganda's country representative for NEMKO, one of the ISO audit and certifying firms. 'There is training, the development of systems, procedures, values, templates, records, documentation, and an audit.'

'It is actually recasting the company in the framework of international standards,' Mr. Sinha said. 'It removes the prejudice that may exist. It says, we may be based in Africa, but we are as good as any company in the world.'

When Mr. Sinha first started, some 25 years ago, there were no companies in Uganda that were ISO certified. Now there are more than 200, and as the benefits become clearer for businesses, the demand for his services is increasing.

Never give up

Mr. Onek was born in a remote rural village in northern Uganda, but his top grades won him a government-funded scholarship in electrical engineering and eventually a job with the South-Africa-based telecom giant MTN.

In 2017, Mr. Onek launched his own company, Japotech Solutions. But the tech sector in Uganda is competitive, and companies that want to succeed need to have recognised standards and procedures to make them stand out. For Mr. Onek, ISO certification was the only solution.

'By the time we started the process, our company had shrunk to two people and we were on the verge of collapse,' Mr. Onek said. 'But we told ourselves that if we don't improve our quality to meet our vision to be a leading service provider, we wouldn't make it. We had to go for it.'

'We started implementing the lessons from the ISO process immediately, and last year is when the magic started to happen. Clients saw us as more organised. Then we got a big contract and we went from zero revenue to financial growth,' said Mr. Onek. Determined to go all the way, he used the income to finish paying for the certification.

'By the end of December last year, we got our certificate. It was challenging, but since then we have grown. We competed with an American company for a contract and won, and now we're a 20-person team.'

Tech knowledge trumps gender bias

One of the few Ugandan women leaders in the country's tech sector is Helga Babirye Franklyn, General Manager of 3D Services, a company that provides real time tracking of fleets, driver behaviour, fuel monitoring, and field staff location for the fast-growing logistics sector.

Being a successful businesswoman in Uganda is not always easy, but Ms. Franklyn's background in computer science and informatics has broken barriers.

'There is a culture here that favours men over women. However, most clients are interested in your technical knowledge. So, while in the beginning it may be hard, once the client realises I have my game on when it comes to technology, it gets easier,' said Ms. Franklyn.

Ms. Franklyn said 3D's recent ISO certification process not only helped the company improve, it paves the way for the country itself to improve.

'If you want to grow, and if Uganda wants to grow, we have to be able to compete on international standards. By becoming certified, we are raising the bar to participate in the global market, and that will raise the competitiveness of the country', she asserts.

The Netherlands Trust Fund (NTF) IV is based on a partnership between the International Trade Centre and the Dutch Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries, and funded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In Uganda, the project is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, the National Information Technology Authority (NITA) of Uganda, the ICT Association of Uganda (ICTAU), Alliance for Trade in Information-Technology and Services (ATIS) and the Uganda Export Promotions Board (UEPB).