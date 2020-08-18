SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED) today announced that it has started to accept papers for the 2021 event. ISQED is an internationally reputable conference, sponsored by IEEE CASS, IEEE EDS, and IEEE Reliability Societies, and in cooperation with ACM/SigDA.



To be considered for presentation and publication by IEEE, authors are asked to send their articles before Oct. 2, 2020. The conference is planned to be held on April 2021 in a combination of physical and virtual formats in Santa Clara, California, USA.



The final format will be announced later when the COVID-19 situation becomes clear.



A partial list of topics of interest includes:



Hardware and System Security

* Attacks and countermeasures including but not limited to side-channel attacks, reverse engineering, tampering, and Trojans

* Hardware-based security primitives including PUFs, TRNGs and ciphers

* Security, privacy, trust protocols, and trusted information flow

* Ensuring trust using untrusted tools, IP, models and manufacturing

* Secure hardware architectures Secure memory systems

* Post-quantum security primitives

* Security challenges and opportunities of emerging nanoscale devices

* IoT and cyber-physical system security

* Any other topics related to hardware security



Electronic Design Automation Tools and Methodologies

* EDA and physical design tools, processes, methodologies, and flows

* Design tools for analysis/ tolerance of variation, aging, and soft-errors

* Design and maintenance of hard and soft IP blocks

* Challenges and solutions of integrating, testing, qualifying and manufacturing IP blocks from multiple vendors

* EDA for non-traditional problems such as smart power grid and solar energy

* EDA tools and methodologies for 3D integrations, and advanced packaging

* Modeling and Simulation of Semiconductor Processes and Devices (TCAD)

* CAD for bio-inspired and neuromorphic systems

* EDA tools, methodologies and applications for Photonics devices, circuit and system design

* EDA for MEMS Any other topics related design automation tools and methodologies



Design Test and Verification

* Hardware and software formal-, assertion-, and simulation-based design verification techniques

* All areas of DFT, ATE and BIST for digital designs, analog/mixed-signal IC's, SoC's, and memories

* Test synthesis and synthesis for testability

* Fault diagnosis, IDDQ test, novel test methods, effectiveness of test methods, fault models and ATPG, and DPPM prediction

* SoC/IP testing strategies Design methodologies dealing with the link between testability and manufacturing

* Hardware/software co-verification

* Advanced methodologies, testbenches, and flows (e.g., UVM, HDLs, HVLs)

* Formal and semi-formal verification and validation techniques

* Safety and security in verification and validation New methods and tools supporting functional safety and security

* Self-checking testbenches in analog verification

* Any other topics related to design test and verification



Emerging Device and Process Technologies and Applications

* Design, simulation and modeling of emerging technologies

* Design, simulation and modeling of emerging non-volatile memory and logic, such as STT-RAM, PC-RAM, R-RAM, and Memristors

* Application of emerging devices for storage and computation including but not limited to cognitive, neuromorphic, or quantum computing

* Qubit technologies and quantum computing Specialty technologies such as MEMs, NEMs

* Novel or emerging solid state nano-electronic devices and concepts

* Design and Technology Co-Optimization

* Optimization-based methodologies that address the interaction between design (custom, semi-custom, ASIC, FPGA, RF, memory, etc.)

* Advanced-node manufacturing techniques such as multiple patterning, EUV lithography, DSA lithography,

* Advanced interconnect (e.g., air gap for local interconnect, Si photonics, etc.).

* Modeling, analysis, and optimization of technology implications on performance metrics like power consumption, timing, area, and cost.

* Design methods and tools to improve yield and manufacturability.

* Any other topics related to emerging device technologies and applications



Circuit Design, 3D Integration and Advanced Packaging

* Low power, high-performance, and robust design of logic, memory, analog, interconnect, RF, programmable logic, and FPGA circuits

* Techniques for leakage control, power optimization, and power management

* Analog circuit design including but not limited to all-digital PLLs and DLLs, ADC's and DAC's

* Adaptive and resilient digital circuits and systems

* On-chip process, voltage, temperature, and aging sensors and monitoring

* Hardware design for IoT sensors and actuators including digital logic, memory design, wireless communications, energy harvesting, signal processing, and power management

* Innovative packaging technologies including 3D IC, 2.5D or interposer, and multi-chip module and their impact on system design

* Design techniques, methodologies and flows for vertically integrated circuits/chips

* Modeling and mitigation of device interactions for 3D ICs

* Design of die-to-die interfaces in 3D/2.5D ICs

* Design-for-testability and system-level design issues in 3D/2.5D

* Die-package co-design

* Any other topics related to circuit design, 3D integration and advanced packaging



System-level Design and Methodologies

* Methods and tools aiming at quality of systems including multi-core processors, graphics processors embedded systems, SoC, novel accelerator designs, and heterogeneous architecture designs

* System-level trade-off analysis and multi-objective (e.g. yield, power, delay, area, etc.) optimization

* System level power and thermal management

* Exploration of influence of emerging technologies on the system level design

* System level modeling and simulation to characterize effects of process, voltage, temperature, and aging on power, performance, and reliability

* Cyber-Physical Systems - Design, Methodologies & Tools

* HW/SW co-design, co-simulation, co-optimization, and co-exploration

* HW/SW prototyping and emulation on FPGAs

* Micro-architectural transformation

* System communication architecture

* Application driven heterogeneous computing platforms

* Network-on-chip design methodologies

* Any other topics related to system level design and methodologies



Cognitive Computing Hardware

* Neuromorphic computing and non-Von Neumann architectures

* Hardware and architecture for neural networks and system-level design for (deep) neural computing Neural network acceleration techniques including GPGPU, FPGA and dedicated ASICs

* Safe and secure machine learning Hardware accelerators for Artificial Intelligence Cognitive-inspired computing fundamentals

* Cognitive-inspired computing systems

* Cognitive-inspired computing with big data

* Cognitive-inspired intelligent interaction AI-assisted cognitive computing approaches

* Brain analysis for cognitive-inspired computing Internet of cognitive Things

* Cognitive environment, sensing and data

* Cognitive robots and agents Security issue in cognitive-inspired computing

* Test-bed, prototype implementation and applications

* Any other topics related to cognitive computing hardware



Submission of Papers (Regular, WIP, Special Sessions)



For any information about submission process refer to: https://www.isqed.org/English/Conference/Call_for_Papers.html



About ISQED



ISQED is the premier interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary Electronic Design conference-bridges the gap among Electronic/Semiconductor ecosystem members providing electronic design tools, integrated circuit technologies, semiconductor technology, packaging, assembly & test to achieve total design quality. Current and all past ISQED events have been held with the technical sponsorship of IEEE CASS, IEEE EDS, and IEEE Reliability Society.



All past Conference proceedings & Papers have been published in IEEE Xplore digital library and indexed by Scopus.



For further information please contact ISQED by sending email to isqed2021@gmail.com.



News Source: ISQED

Related link: https://www.isqed.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/isqed21-accepts-papers-for-the-2021-event/