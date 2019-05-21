Log in
ISRAMCO, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

05/21/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: ISRL)? 
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to May 20, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Isramco, Inc. (“Isramco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: ISRL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (“Naphtha”), Naphtha Holding Ltd. (“NHL”), I.O.C. – Israel Oil Company, LTD. (“IOC”) and Naphtha US Oil, Inc. (each a wholly owned subsidiary of Naphtha, and, together with Naphtha, the “Naphtha Group”).  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Isramco will receive $121.40 in cash for each share of Isramco common stock.

If you own common stock of Isramco and purchased any shares before May 20, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
