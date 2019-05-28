ISRL, ISCA, and CRAY Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
05/28/2019 | 03:37pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: ISRL) regarding possible violations of law related to Isramco’s agreement to be acquired by Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd and its subsidiaries for $121.40 in cash for each share of Isramco common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-isramco-inc.
International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ISCA) regarding possible violations of law related to International Speedway’s agreement to be acquired by NASCAR Holdings, Inc. for $45.00 in cash for each share of International Speedway Class A and Class B Common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-international-speedway-corporation.
Cray Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CRAY) regarding possible violations of law related to Cray’s agreement to be acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) for $35.00 in cash for each share of Cray common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cray-inc.
If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.