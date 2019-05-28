Log in
ISRL, ISCA, and CRAY Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

05/28/2019 | 03:37pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: ISRL) regarding possible violations of law related to Isramco’s agreement to be acquired by Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd and its subsidiaries for $121.40 in cash for each share of Isramco common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-isramco-inc.

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ISCA) regarding possible violations of law related to International Speedway’s agreement to be acquired by NASCAR Holdings, Inc. for $45.00 in cash for each share of International Speedway Class A and Class B Common stock.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-international-speedway-corporation

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CRAY) regarding possible violations of law related to Cray’s agreement to be acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) for $35.00 in cash for each share of Cray common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cray-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

© GlobeNewswire 2019
