ISS gives 'cautionary' backing for JPMorgan lead director Raymond

04/30/2020 | 11:48pm EDT
JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Thursday that investors vote in favor of all board nominees at JPMorgan Chase & Co but called its support for lead independent director Lee Raymond "cautionary."

The leading proxy adviser also backed a shareholder proposal seeking climate change reporting.

The recommendations issued by ISS late on Thursday marked just a partial win for the New York bank ahead of its annual meeting set for May 19. Activists are campaigning against Raymond, a former Exxon Mobil Corp CEO, citing concerns including JPMorgan's lending to fossil fuel companies.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

